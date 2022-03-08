KRABI TEST & GO

安达曼兰达度假村 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.4
通过
600条评论进行评分
更新于 March 8, 2022
Andaman Lanta Resort - Image 0
Andaman Lanta Resort - Image 1
Andaman Lanta Resort - Image 2
Andaman Lanta Resort - Image 3
Andaman Lanta Resort - Image 4
Andaman Lanta Resort - Image 5
+35 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Andaman Lanta Resort is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

3.5 星级安达曼兰达度假村 (SHA Plus+) 位于兰达最受欢迎的海滩 Klong Dao 海滩的南侧，提供僻静的环境，步行即可到达 Klong Doa 繁忙的中心区。度假村背靠郁郁葱葱的森林山脉，坐落在高大的椰子树下，确保您享受终极热带之旅。酒店内的餐厅提供各种美味的传统泰式和西式菜肴。设施包括游泳池、儿童游泳池和鸡尾酒休息室。友好的工作人员还可以轻松安排其他活动，如浮潜、攀岩和划独木舟。请输入您的首选入住日期并提交我们的在线预订表格，以便在安达曼兰达度假村 (SHA Plus+) 进行预订。

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是安达曼兰达度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 安达曼兰达度假村
查看所有评论

地址/地图

142 Moo 3 Khlong Dao Beach, Klong Dao Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

合作伙伴酒店

SAii皮皮岛村
8.7

3402 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
8.4

321 评论
฿-1
Sea Sand Sun Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
7.5

92 评论
฿-1
帕南兰达度假村
8.2

330 评论
฿-1
皮皮岛海景酒店
8.5

414 评论
฿-1
皮皮岛度假村
8.4

1621 评论
฿-1
瑞亚维迪酒店
9.3

1023 评论
฿-1
钻石洞度假村及水疗中心
6.7

553 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU