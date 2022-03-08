Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Andaman Lanta Resort is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.
3.5 星级安达曼兰达度假村 (SHA Plus+) 位于兰达最受欢迎的海滩 Klong Dao 海滩的南侧，提供僻静的环境，步行即可到达 Klong Doa 繁忙的中心区。度假村背靠郁郁葱葱的森林山脉，坐落在高大的椰子树下，确保您享受终极热带之旅。酒店内的餐厅提供各种美味的传统泰式和西式菜肴。设施包括游泳池、儿童游泳池和鸡尾酒休息室。友好的工作人员还可以轻松安排其他活动，如浮潜、攀岩和划独木舟。请输入您的首选入住日期并提交我们的在线预订表格，以便在安达曼兰达度假村 (SHA Plus+) 进行预订。