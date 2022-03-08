KRABI TEST & GO

アンダマンランタリゾート - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.4

600レビューによる評価
更新日 March 8, 2022
+35 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Andaman Lanta Resort is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

ランタで最も人気のあるビーチであるクロンダオビーチの南側に位置する3.5つ星のアンダマンランタリゾート（SHA Plus +）は、人里離れた場所にありながら、クロンドアのにぎやかな中心地区から徒歩圏内です。リゾートは緑豊かな森の山々に囲まれ、背の高いココナッツパームの下にあり、究極のトロピカルな休暇をお約束します。館内レストランでは、様々な美味しい伝統的なタイ料理と西洋料理を提供しています。施設には、スイミングプール、子供用プール、カクテルラウンジがあります。フレンドリーなスタッフは、シュノーケリング、ロッククライミング、カヌーなどの他のアクティビティも簡単に手配できます。アンダマンランタリゾート（SHA Plus +）を予約するには、ご希望の滞在日を入力し、オンライン予約フォームを送信してください。

住所/地図

142 Moo 3 Khlong Dao Beach, Klong Dao Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

