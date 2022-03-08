Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Andaman Lanta Resort is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.
ランタで最も人気のあるビーチであるクロンダオビーチの南側に位置する3.5つ星のアンダマンランタリゾート（SHA Plus +）は、人里離れた場所にありながら、クロンドアのにぎやかな中心地区から徒歩圏内です。リゾートは緑豊かな森の山々に囲まれ、背の高いココナッツパームの下にあり、究極のトロピカルな休暇をお約束します。館内レストランでは、様々な美味しい伝統的なタイ料理と西洋料理を提供しています。施設には、スイミングプール、子供用プール、カクテルラウンジがあります。フレンドリーなスタッフは、シュノーケリング、ロッククライミング、カヌーなどの他のアクティビティも簡単に手配できます。アンダマンランタリゾート（SHA Plus +）を予約するには、ご希望の滞在日を入力し、オンライン予約フォームを送信してください。