Anantara Vacation Club Mai Khao Phuket - Phuket Test & Go Hotel

Phuket
8.5
rating with
107 reviews
Updated on April 17, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Anantara Vacation Club provides the ideal setting for rest and relaxation. Suites and pool villas dot perfectly manicured tropical gardens, and are fully equipped with kitchen and laundry facilities. An immersive recreational programme keeps families and groups of friends entertained.

Join us for movie night in the pool. Master the arts of Thai kickboxing and cooking. Hide away in your pool villa for two and simply bask in the sunshine.

Complimentary WiFi

Address / Map

239-239/1 Moo3, Maikhao, Thalang, Mai Khao, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

