Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Anantara Vacation Club provides the ideal setting for rest and relaxation. Suites and pool villas dot perfectly manicured tropical gardens, and are fully equipped with kitchen and laundry facilities. An immersive recreational programme keeps families and groups of friends entertained.
Join us for movie night in the pool. Master the arts of Thai kickboxing and cooking. Hide away in your pool villa for two and simply bask in the sunshine.
Complimentary WiFi