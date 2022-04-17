BANGKOK TEST & GO

Amora NeoLuxe Suites - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
7.9
rating with
4161 reviews
Updated on April 17, 2022
Amora NeoLuxe Suites - Image 0
Amora NeoLuxe Suites - Image 1
Amora NeoLuxe Suites - Image 2
Amora NeoLuxe Suites - Image 3
Amora NeoLuxe Suites - Image 4
Amora NeoLuxe Suites - Image 5
+26 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Well-positioned in Sukhumvit, Amora NeoLuxe Suites is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Bangkok. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With the city's main attractions such as Art Box Thailand, Stylo's Collection, Ram's Tailor within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. The facilities and services provided by Amora NeoLuxe Suites ensure a pleasant stay for guests. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as fitness center, outdoor pool. Amora NeoLuxe Suites is a smart choice for travelers to Bangkok, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Amora NeoLuxe Suites, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Amora NeoLuxe Suites
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

6 Sukhumvit Soi 31 Sukhumvit Road KlongToey Nua Wattana Bangkok, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Partner Hotels

Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park
8.7
rating with
1458 reviews
From ฿-1
Marriott Sathorn Vista Bangkok
8.7
rating with
694 reviews
From ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
rating with
18 reviews
From ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
rating with
1085 reviews
From ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
rating with
2090 reviews
From ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
rating with
6272 reviews
From ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
rating with
6947 reviews
From ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
rating with
2458 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
rating with
5421 reviews
From ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
rating with
4142 reviews
From ฿-1
The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
rating with
6776 reviews
From ฿-1
Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok
8.2
rating with
2580 reviews
From ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
rating with
669 reviews
From ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
rating with
11540 reviews
From ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
rating with
3449 reviews
From ฿-1
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre
9.3
rating with
14 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU