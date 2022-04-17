BANGKOK TEST & GO

Amora NeoLuxe Suites - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
7.9
оценка с
4161
Обновление April 17, 2022
Amora NeoLuxe Suites - Image 0
Amora NeoLuxe Suites - Image 1
Amora NeoLuxe Suites - Image 2
Amora NeoLuxe Suites - Image 3
Amora NeoLuxe Suites - Image 4
Amora NeoLuxe Suites - Image 5
+26 фотографии

Помните, что вы должны соответствовать всем дополнительные требования для входа в covid , в том числе подать заявку на Таиландский проездной для въезда в Таиланд.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Well-positioned in Sukhumvit, Amora NeoLuxe Suites is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Bangkok. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With the city's main attractions such as Art Box Thailand, Stylo's Collection, Ram's Tailor within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. The facilities and services provided by Amora NeoLuxe Suites ensure a pleasant stay for guests. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as fitness center, outdoor pool. Amora NeoLuxe Suites is a smart choice for travelers to Bangkok, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Amora NeoLuxe Suites , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Amora NeoLuxe Suites
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

6 Sukhumvit Soi 31 Sukhumvit Road KlongToey Nua Wattana Bangkok, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Отели-партнеры

Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park
8.7
рейтинг с
1458 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Marriott Sathorn Vista Bangkok
8.7
рейтинг с
694 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
рейтинг с
18 отзывы
Из ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
рейтинг с
1085 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
рейтинг с
2090 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
рейтинг с
6272 отзывы
Из ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
рейтинг с
6947 отзывы
Из ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
рейтинг с
2458 отзывы
Из ฿-1

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
рейтинг с
5421 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
рейтинг с
4142 отзывы
Из ฿-1
The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
рейтинг с
6776 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok
8.2
рейтинг с
2580 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
рейтинг с
669 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
рейтинг с
11540 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
рейтинг с
3449 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre
9.3
рейтинг с
14 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU