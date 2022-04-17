BANGKOK TEST & GO

Amora NeoLuxe Suites - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
7.9

4161レビューによる評価
更新日 April 17, 2022
Amora NeoLuxe Suites - Image 0
Amora NeoLuxe Suites - Image 1
Amora NeoLuxe Suites - Image 2
Amora NeoLuxe Suites - Image 3
Amora NeoLuxe Suites - Image 4
Amora NeoLuxe Suites - Image 5
+26 写真

追加のcovidエントリー要件をすべて満たす必要があることを忘れないでください。これには、タイへのタイパスの申請も含まれます。

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Well-positioned in Sukhumvit, Amora NeoLuxe Suites is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Bangkok. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With the city's main attractions such as Art Box Thailand, Stylo's Collection, Ram's Tailor within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. The facilities and services provided by Amora NeoLuxe Suites ensure a pleasant stay for guests. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as fitness center, outdoor pool. Amora NeoLuxe Suites is a smart choice for travelers to Bangkok, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

すべてのホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Amora NeoLuxe Suitesゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Amora NeoLuxe Suites
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

6 Sukhumvit Soi 31 Sukhumvit Road KlongToey Nua Wattana Bangkok, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

パートナーホテル

Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park
8.7
との評価
1458 レビュー
から ฿-1
Marriott Sathorn Vista Bangkok
8.7
との評価
694 レビュー
から ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
との評価
18 レビュー
から ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
との評価
1085 レビュー
から ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
との評価
2090 レビュー
から ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
との評価
6272 レビュー
から ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
との評価
6947 レビュー
から ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
との評価
2458 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
との評価
5421 レビュー
から ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
との評価
4142 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
との評価
6776 レビュー
から ฿-1
Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok
8.2
との評価
2580 レビュー
から ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
との評価
669 レビュー
から ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
との評価
11540 レビュー
から ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
との評価
3449 レビュー
から ฿-1
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre
9.3
との評価
14 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU