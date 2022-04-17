BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok
7.9
waardering met
4161 reviews
Bijgewerkt op April 17, 2022
+26 foto's

Houd er rekening mee dat u aan alle aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen moet voldoen, inclusief het aanvragen van een Thailand pas om Thailand binnen te komen.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Well-positioned in Sukhumvit, Amora NeoLuxe Suites is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Bangkok. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With the city's main attractions such as Art Box Thailand, Stylo's Collection, Ram's Tailor within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. The facilities and services provided by Amora NeoLuxe Suites ensure a pleasant stay for guests. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as fitness center, outdoor pool. Amora NeoLuxe Suites is a smart choice for travelers to Bangkok, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

Adres / kaart

6 Sukhumvit Soi 31 Sukhumvit Road KlongToey Nua Wattana Bangkok, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

