All 16 Samui Sandbox SHA++ Hotels (7 Day Packages)

Updated on February 8, 2022

Showing 16 Samui Sandbox hotels. The rooms are also filtered by rooms with any rating. All of the results are currently sorted by Popularity. Only showing hotels which offer 7 Day Quarantine packages.

Showing 16 SHA++ hotels, 65 packages
The following package prices already include Test, and Transport fees.
SAMUI FLIGHTS FOR SANDBOX
The connecting flight on Bangkok Airways must be on an approved sealed route flight. The qualifying sealed route flights are always 4 numbers beginning with "51". Any of the flights you can see for sale on the Bangkok Airways website, such as PG171, are public flights only for domestic passengers. For example, sealed route flights PG5125 and PG5171 flights can only be booked by your international carrier and are not publicly for sale, since they are intended only as sealed route transfer flights for passengers that are arriving in the country and have not been through the Test & Go, Sandbox, or AQ program yet.

  1. Chaweng Noi Pool Villa

    8.0
    rating with
    464     reviews
    30m² +
    Starting at ฿15,400 (7 Day)
    Chaweng Noi Pool Villa - 0Chaweng Noi Pool Villa - 1
    HAS REFUND POLICY
    2 REVIEWS
    Chaweng Noi Pool Villa
    Chaweng Noi Pool Villa
    Deluxe Room Pool View - Room Only -Test and Go Package 30
    7 Day Sandbox ฿15,400
    Deluxe Room Pool View - Breakfast-Test and Go Package 30
    7 Day Sandbox ฿17,500
    Deluxe Room Pool View For 3 People - Breakfast -Test and Go Package 30
    7 Day Sandbox ฿17,500

  2. Skye Beach Hotel

    9.5
    rating with
    23     reviews
    92m² +
    Starting at ฿35,700 (7 Day)
    Skye Beach Hotel - 0Skye Beach Hotel - 1
    HAS REFUND POLICY
    Skye Beach Hotel
    Skye Beach Hotel
    PENTHOUSE 1 BEDROOM SEA VIEW POOL SUITE 92
    7 Day Sandbox ฿35,700
    1 BEDROOM POOL SUITE 96
    7 Day Sandbox ฿25,200
    1 BEDROOM SEA VIEW POOL SUITE 113
    7 Day Sandbox ฿32,550

  3. Baan Bophut Beach Hotel

    8.6
    rating with
    166     reviews
    27m² +
    Starting at ฿22,489 (7 Day)
    Baan Bophut Beach Hotel - 0Baan Bophut Beach Hotel - 1
    Baan Bophut Beach Hotel
    Baan Bophut Beach Hotel
    Ground Floor Superior Beachfront Room 27
    7 Day Sandbox ฿22,489
    Middle Floor Sea View Balcony Room 27
    7 Day Sandbox ฿21,024
    Ground Floor Executive Beachfront Room 27
    7 Day Sandbox ฿23,466
