KRABI TEST & GO

Tammarind Twin Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.2
оценка с
83
Обновление February 8, 2022
Tammarind Twin Resort - Image 0
Tammarind Twin Resort - Image 1
Tammarind Twin Resort - Image 2
Tammarind Twin Resort - Image 3
Tammarind Twin Resort - Image 4
Tammarind Twin Resort - Image 5
+16 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-positioned in Pra Ae Beach, Tammarind Twin Resort is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Koh Lanta. The excitement of the city center is only 3 km away. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Tammarind Twin Resort, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, laundromat, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park. Tammarind Twin Resort is home to 8 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, towels, internet access – wireless, air conditioning, desk. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Koh Lanta, make Tammarind Twin Resort your home away from home.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Tammarind Twin Resort , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Tammarind Twin Resort
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

581 Moo.3 Saladan, Koh Lanta, Pra Ae Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

Отели-партнеры

Деревня на острове Саи-Пхи-Пхи
8.7
рейтинг с
3402 отзывы
Из ฿-1

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
8.4
рейтинг с
321 отзывы
Из ฿-1
TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified)
8.7
рейтинг с
1120 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Sea Sand Sun Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
7.5
рейтинг с
92 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Деревня Отпусков Пхра Нанг Ланта
8.2
рейтинг с
330 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Phi Phi Harbour View
8.5
рейтинг с
414 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Пхи Пхи Холидей Резорт
8.4
рейтинг с
1621 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Rayavadee
9.3
рейтинг с
1023 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Даймонд Кейв Резорт и Спа
6.7
рейтинг с
553 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU