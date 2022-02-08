KRABI TEST & GO

Tammarind Twin Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.2
คะแนนจาก
83
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-positioned in Pra Ae Beach, Tammarind Twin Resort is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Koh Lanta. The excitement of the city center is only 3 km away. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Tammarind Twin Resort, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, laundromat, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park. Tammarind Twin Resort is home to 8 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, towels, internet access – wireless, air conditioning, desk. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Koh Lanta, make Tammarind Twin Resort your home away from home.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

581 Moo.3 Saladan, Koh Lanta, Pra Ae Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

