Tammarind Twin Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Well-positioned in Pra Ae Beach, Tammarind Twin Resort is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Koh Lanta. The excitement of the city center is only 3 km away. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Tammarind Twin Resort, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, laundromat, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park. Tammarind Twin Resort is home to 8 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, towels, internet access – wireless, air conditioning, desk. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Koh Lanta, make Tammarind Twin Resort your home away from home.