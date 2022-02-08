KRABI TEST & GO

TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified) - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.7
оценка с
1120
Обновление February 8, 2022
TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified) - Image 0
TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified) - Image 1
TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified) - Image 2
TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified) - Image 3
TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified) - Image 4
TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+36 фотографии
БЫСТРЫЙ ОТВЕТ
50% ДЕПОЗИТ

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Запросы на бронирование предоставляют вам прямой контакт с TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified) в приоритетном порядке, и TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified) будет получать оплату напрямую от вас.

Offering quality accommodations in the beaches, restaurants, romance district of Koh Lanta, Twin Lotus Resort & Spa is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. The city center is merely 73 km away and the airport can be reached within 180 minutes. Also within easy reach are Kaw Kwang Beach, Klong Dao Beach, Khlong Dao Beach. Twin Lotus Resort & Spa also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Koh Lanta. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, 24-hour security, taxi service, ticket service. The hotel features 76 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, wake-up service. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Twin Lotus Resort & Spa.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified) , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified)
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

199 Moo1 , Klong Dao Beach Saladan, Klong Dao Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

Отели-партнеры

Деревня на острове Саи-Пхи-Пхи
8.7
рейтинг с
3402 отзывы
Из ฿-1

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
8.4
рейтинг с
321 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Sea Sand Sun Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
7.5
рейтинг с
92 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Деревня Отпусков Пхра Нанг Ланта
8.2
рейтинг с
330 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Phi Phi Harbour View
8.5
рейтинг с
414 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Пхи Пхи Холидей Резорт
8.4
рейтинг с
1621 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Отель Rayavadee
9.3
рейтинг с
1023 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Даймонд Кейв Резорт и Спа
6.7
рейтинг с
553 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Виллы Scene Cliff View
9.1
рейтинг с
221 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU