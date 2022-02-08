KRABI TEST & GO

Tammarind Twin Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.2
Bewertung mit
83 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Tammarind Twin Resort - Image 0
Tammarind Twin Resort - Image 1
Tammarind Twin Resort - Image 2
Tammarind Twin Resort - Image 3
Tammarind Twin Resort - Image 4
Tammarind Twin Resort - Image 5
+16 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-positioned in Pra Ae Beach, Tammarind Twin Resort is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Koh Lanta. The excitement of the city center is only 3 km away. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Tammarind Twin Resort, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, laundromat, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park. Tammarind Twin Resort is home to 8 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, towels, internet access – wireless, air conditioning, desk. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Koh Lanta, make Tammarind Twin Resort your home away from home.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Tammarind Twin Resort , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Tammarind Twin Resort
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

581 Moo.3 Saladan, Koh Lanta, Pra Ae Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

Partnerhotels

SAii Phi Phi Island Village
8.7
Bewertung mit
3402 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
8.4
Bewertung mit
321 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified)
8.7
Bewertung mit
1120 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Sea Sand Sun Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
7.5
Bewertung mit
92 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Feriendorf Phra Nang Lanta
8.2
Bewertung mit
330 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Phi Phi Harbour View Hotel
8.5
Bewertung mit
414 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Phi Phi Ferienresort
8.4
Bewertung mit
1621 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Rayavadee Hotel
9.3
Bewertung mit
1023 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Diamond Cave Resort & Spa
6.7
Bewertung mit
553 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU