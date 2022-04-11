SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

Samui Jasmine Resort - Samui (SHA+) Test & Go Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
9
оценка с
312
Обновление April 11, 2022
Samui Jasmine Resort - Image 0
Samui Jasmine Resort - Image 1
Samui Jasmine Resort - Image 2
Samui Jasmine Resort - Image 3
Samui Jasmine Resort - Image 4
Samui Jasmine Resort - Image 5
+45 фотографии

Помните, что вы должны соответствовать всем дополнительные требования для входа в covid , в том числе подать заявку на Таиландский проездной для въезда в Таиланд.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Nestled in the heart of Lamai, Samui Jasmine Resort is an ideal spot from which to discover Samui. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: Coco Splash Adventure & Waterpark, Samui Bicycle Tours, Lamai Beach. At Samui Jasmine Resort, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, infirmary, postal service, ticket service. The hotel features 35 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, whirlpool bathtub, non smoking rooms, air conditioning, wake-up service. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including outdoor pool, massage, garden, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Samui Jasmine Resort.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Samui Jasmine Resort , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Samui Jasmine Resort
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

131/8 Moo 3, Baan Tung, Tambon Maret, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Samaya Bura Beach Resort - Самуи
7.7
рейтинг с
641 отзывы
Из ฿-1
ОЗО Чавенг Самуи
8.7
рейтинг с
1188 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Баан Чавенг Бич Резорт и Спа
8.5
рейтинг с
1073 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Спа-курорт Muang Samui
8.6
рейтинг с
855 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Амари Самуи
8.6
рейтинг с
1152 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Fair House Villas and Spa Самуи
8.3
рейтинг с
606 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Роял Муанг Самуи Виллы
8.4
рейтинг с
673 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Амарин Самуи Отель
7.6
рейтинг с
241 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU