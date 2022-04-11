SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

Samui Jasmine Resort - Samui (SHA+) Test & Go Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
9
rating with
312 reviews
Updated on April 11, 2022
Nestled in the heart of Lamai, Samui Jasmine Resort is an ideal spot from which to discover Samui. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: Coco Splash Adventure & Waterpark, Samui Bicycle Tours, Lamai Beach. At Samui Jasmine Resort, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, infirmary, postal service, ticket service. The hotel features 35 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, whirlpool bathtub, non smoking rooms, air conditioning, wake-up service. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including outdoor pool, massage, garden, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Samui Jasmine Resort.

Address / Map

131/8 Moo 3, Baan Tung, Tambon Maret, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

