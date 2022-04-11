SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

Samui Jasmine Resort - Samui (SHA+) Test & Go Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
9
คะแนนจาก
312
อัปเดตเมื่อ April 11, 2022
Samui Jasmine Resort - Image 0
Samui Jasmine Resort - Image 1
Samui Jasmine Resort - Image 2
Samui Jasmine Resort - Image 3
Samui Jasmine Resort - Image 4
Samui Jasmine Resort - Image 5
+45 รูปถ่าย

โปรดจำไว้ว่า คุณต้องมีคุณสมบัติตรงตาม ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม ทั้งหมด และรวมถึงการยื่นขอ Thailand Pass เพื่อเข้าประเทศไทยด้วย

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Nestled in the heart of Lamai, Samui Jasmine Resort is an ideal spot from which to discover Samui. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: Coco Splash Adventure & Waterpark, Samui Bicycle Tours, Lamai Beach. At Samui Jasmine Resort, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, infirmary, postal service, ticket service. The hotel features 35 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, whirlpool bathtub, non smoking rooms, air conditioning, wake-up service. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including outdoor pool, massage, garden, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Samui Jasmine Resort.

แสดงโรงแรมทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Samui Jasmine Resort ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Samui Jasmine Resort
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

131/8 Moo 3, Baan Tung, Tambon Maret, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

สมายา บุรา บีช รีสอร์ท - เกาะสมุย
7.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
641 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โอโซ่ เฉวง สมุย
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1188 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
บ้านเฉวง บีช รีสอร์ท แอนด์ สปา
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1073 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เมืองสมุย สปา รีสอร์ท
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
855 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
อมารี เกาะสมุย
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1152 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
แฟร์ เฮ้าส์ วิลล่า แอนด์ สปา สมุย
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
606 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
รอยัล เมืองสมุย วิลล่า
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
673 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมอมรินทร์ สมุย
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
241 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU