SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

Samui Jasmine Resort - Samui (SHA+) Test & Go Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
9
Bewertung mit
312 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am April 11, 2022
Samui Jasmine Resort - Image 0
Samui Jasmine Resort - Image 1
Samui Jasmine Resort - Image 2
Samui Jasmine Resort - Image 3
Samui Jasmine Resort - Image 4
Samui Jasmine Resort - Image 5
+45 Fotos

Bitte denken Sie daran, dass Sie alle zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen müssen, und dazu gehört auch die Beantragung eines Thailand-Pass für die Einreise nach Thailand.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Nestled in the heart of Lamai, Samui Jasmine Resort is an ideal spot from which to discover Samui. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: Coco Splash Adventure & Waterpark, Samui Bicycle Tours, Lamai Beach. At Samui Jasmine Resort, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, infirmary, postal service, ticket service. The hotel features 35 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, whirlpool bathtub, non smoking rooms, air conditioning, wake-up service. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including outdoor pool, massage, garden, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Samui Jasmine Resort.

ALLE HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Samui Jasmine Resort , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Samui Jasmine Resort
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

131/8 Moo 3, Baan Tung, Tambon Maret, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Samaya Bura Beach Resort - Koh Samui
7.7
Bewertung mit
641 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
OZO Chaweng Samui
8.7
Bewertung mit
1188 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Baan Chaweng Beach Resort & Spa
8.5
Bewertung mit
1073 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Muang Samui Spa-Resort
8.6
Bewertung mit
855 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Amari Koh Samui
8.6
Bewertung mit
1152 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Fair House Villen und Spa Samui
8.3
Bewertung mit
606 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Royal Muang Samui Villen
8.4
Bewertung mit
673 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Amarin Samui Hotel
7.6
Bewertung mit
241 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU