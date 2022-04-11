SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

Samui Jasmine Resort - Samui (SHA+) Test & Go Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
9

312 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 April 11, 2022
Samui Jasmine Resort - Image 0
Samui Jasmine Resort - Image 1
Samui Jasmine Resort - Image 2
Samui Jasmine Resort - Image 3
Samui Jasmine Resort - Image 4
Samui Jasmine Resort - Image 5
+45 사진

모든 추가 covid 입국 요건 을 충족해야 하며 여기에는 태국 입국을 위한 태국 패스 신청도 포함됩니다.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Nestled in the heart of Lamai, Samui Jasmine Resort is an ideal spot from which to discover Samui. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: Coco Splash Adventure & Waterpark, Samui Bicycle Tours, Lamai Beach. At Samui Jasmine Resort, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, infirmary, postal service, ticket service. The hotel features 35 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, whirlpool bathtub, non smoking rooms, air conditioning, wake-up service. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including outdoor pool, massage, garden, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Samui Jasmine Resort.

모든 호텔 보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Samui Jasmine Resort 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Samui Jasmine Resort
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

131/8 Moo 3, Baan Tung, Tambon Maret, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

사마야 부라 비치 리조트 - 코사무이
7.7
평가
641 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
OZO 차웽 사무이
8.7
평가
1188 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
반 차웽 비치 리조트 & 스파
8.5
평가
1073 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
무앙 사무이 스파 리조트
8.6
평가
855 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Amari Koh Samui
8.6
평가
1152 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
페어 하우스 빌라 앤 스파 사무이
8.3
평가
606 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
로열 무앙 사무이 빌라
8.4
평가
673 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Amarin Samui Hotel
7.6
평가
241 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU