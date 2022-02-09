KRABI TEST & GO

Pana Long Beach Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located just 492 feet from the beach, Pana Long Beach Resort features accommodations along Long Beach in Koh Lanta. Free WiFi and free private parking are available at the property.

Certain rooms include a seating area to relax in after a busy day. A balcony or patio are featured in certain rooms.

Guests can make use of motorcycle rental and airport shuttle services at the property. Arranging tours can also be possible.

Ko Lanta is 3.1 mi from Pana Long Beach Resort, while Railay Beach is 30 mi from the property. Krabi Airport is 34 mi away.

Highway 4245, Pra Ae Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

