Pana Long Beach Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

9.4
rating with
2 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Located just 492 feet from the beach, Pana Long Beach Resort features accommodations along Long Beach in Koh Lanta. Free WiFi and free private parking are available at the property.

Certain rooms include a seating area to relax in after a busy day. A balcony or patio are featured in certain rooms.

Guests can make use of motorcycle rental and airport shuttle services at the property. Arranging tours can also be possible.

Ko Lanta is 3.1 mi from Pana Long Beach Resort, while Railay Beach is 30 mi from the property. Krabi Airport is 34 mi away.

Address / Map

Highway 4245, Pra Ae Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

