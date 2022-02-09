KRABI TEST & GO

Pana Long Beach Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
9.4
note avec
2 avis
Mis à jour le February 9, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located just 492 feet from the beach, Pana Long Beach Resort features accommodations along Long Beach in Koh Lanta. Free WiFi and free private parking are available at the property.

Certain rooms include a seating area to relax in after a busy day. A balcony or patio are featured in certain rooms.

Guests can make use of motorcycle rental and airport shuttle services at the property. Arranging tours can also be possible.

Ko Lanta is 3.1 mi from Pana Long Beach Resort, while Railay Beach is 30 mi from the property. Krabi Airport is 34 mi away.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Pana Long Beach Resort , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Pana Long Beach Resort
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

Highway 4245, Pra Ae Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

Hôtels partenaires

Village de l'île de SAii Phi Phi
8.7
note avec
3402 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
8.4
note avec
321 Commentaires
De ฿-1
TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified)
8.7
note avec
1120 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Sea Sand Sun Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
7.5
note avec
92 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Village de vacances Phra Nang Lanta
8.2
note avec
330 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel avec vue sur le port de Phi Phi
8.5
note avec
414 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Complexe de vacances Phi Phi
8.4
note avec
1621 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Rayavadee
9.3
note avec
1023 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Diamond Cave Resort & Spa
6.7
note avec
553 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU