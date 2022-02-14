Ocean Breeze Resort - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Phang-nga
8.1
оценка с
481
February 14, 2022
An hours' drive from Phuket Airport is this beachfront property in Khao Lak on the mainland. From here, dive trips to the Similan Islands is quite popular, and with a dive school on-site, booking a trip will be easy. Other activities include elephant trekking, exploring the two nearby national parks, and taking a trip to the Old Town. At the resort, guests can opt for a beach massage, take a dip in the pool, or just lie back on the beach. Also included are excellent dining venues on-site with many more within walking distance of the resort. Ocean Breeze Resort (SHA Plus+) in Khao Lak makes for an excellent beach holiday, but without the crowds that come with other locales.

26/3 Moo 7 Tambon Khukkak Takuapa, Nang Tong Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

