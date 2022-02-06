PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Khaolak Wanaburee Resort - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
8.5
оценка с
114
Обновление February 8, 2022
Khaolak Wanaburee Resort - Image 0
Khaolak Wanaburee Resort - Image 1
Khaolak Wanaburee Resort - Image 2
Khaolak Wanaburee Resort - Image 3
Khaolak Wanaburee Resort - Image 4
Khaolak Wanaburee Resort - Image 5
+40 фотографии
БЫСТРЫЙ ОТВЕТ
REFUND POLICY
100% ДЕПОЗИТ
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Запросы на бронирование предоставляют вам прямой контакт с Khaolak Wanaburee Resort в приоритетном порядке, и Khaolak Wanaburee Resort будет получать оплату напрямую от вас.

Hotel Refund Policy

For new reservations, we recognize the need for flexibility in your travel plans as well. Our flexible rates and special rates will now allow you to cancel up to 5 days prior to your arrival. This is valid for bookings made directly with the hotel, from our brand website (www.wanaburee.com).

A rate supplement may apply depending on the new dates. Exceptions will be taken care of on a case-by-case basis.

If you have booked a stay through a travel agent or third party, please contact them directly to learn about their cancellation policies, which may different from our own policy.

We greatly appreciate your trust and confidence in our offerings, and we look forward to welcoming you to experience our caring, warm and attentive service at Khaolak Wanaburee Resort soon.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Максимум 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room 40
฿27,150 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿21,350 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,350 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,650 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ
БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА)
BOOKMARK

Khaolak Wanaburee Resort sits in a small, peaceful village in the middle of preserved tropical rain forests near the Khao Lak National Park. Creatively decorated villas are spread out near the lagoon, the pool and the beach, providing privacy and relaxed comfort. There are plenty of water sport activities such as snorkeling and scuba diving, and the pool and beach provide a more relaxing alternative. For a truly unique adventure, check out the caves near the hotel. One cave is a shrine filled with Buddha imagery and intricate, natural rock formations. Many other caves are open for exploration in the area. For dining, the resort's resident chef serves fine home cooking. For tranquility and beauty, Khaolak Wanaburee Resort will be the destination of choice.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
4.8/5
Отлично
На основе 1 рассмотрение
Рейтинг
Отлично
1
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Khaolak Wanaburee Resort , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Khaolak Wanaburee Resort
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

🇫🇷Patrick Lelong

Проверено на 06/02/2022
Прибыл 29/01/2022
4.8 Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • Relaxant place
Отрицательные
  • A bit isolâtes

Vert Nice place to stay after thé stress if thé journéy. Thé airports protocoles were tiring and stressfull.

Адрес / Карта

26/11 Moo 7, Khuk Khak, Takuapa, Phang-nga , Khaolak Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

TUI BLUE Khao Lak Resort - Только для взрослых
8.8
рейтинг с
312 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Khaolak Bhandari Resort & Spa 4 звезд
8.8
рейтинг с
621 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Пески Као Лак от курорта Кататани
8.8
рейтинг с
1583 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Лист на песках от курорта Кататани
8.5
рейтинг с
460 отзывы
Из ฿-1
X10 Khaolak Resort
9.2
рейтинг с
365 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Каолак Мерлин Резорт
8.3
рейтинг с
105 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Ла Вела Као Лак
9.2
рейтинг с
1770 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Ла Флора Као Лак
9.1
рейтинг с
669 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU