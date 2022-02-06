Khaolak Wanaburee Resort - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Запросы на бронирование предоставляют вам прямой контакт с Khaolak Wanaburee Resort в приоритетном порядке, и Khaolak Wanaburee Resort будет получать оплату напрямую от вас.

Hotel Refund Policy

For new reservations, we recognize the need for flexibility in your travel plans as well. Our flexible rates and special rates will now allow you to cancel up to 5 days prior to your arrival. This is valid for bookings made directly with the hotel, from our brand website (www.wanaburee.com).

A rate supplement may apply depending on the new dates. Exceptions will be taken care of on a case-by-case basis.

If you have booked a stay through a travel agent or third party, please contact them directly to learn about their cancellation policies, which may different from our own policy.

We greatly appreciate your trust and confidence in our offerings, and we look forward to welcoming you to experience our caring, warm and attentive service at Khaolak Wanaburee Resort soon.