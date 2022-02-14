PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Ocean Breeze Resort - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
8.1
คะแนนจาก
481
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 14, 2022
Ocean Breeze Resort - Image 0
Ocean Breeze Resort - Image 1
Ocean Breeze Resort - Image 2
Ocean Breeze Resort - Image 3
Ocean Breeze Resort - Image 4
Ocean Breeze Resort - Image 5
+40 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

An hours' drive from Phuket Airport is this beachfront property in Khao Lak on the mainland. From here, dive trips to the Similan Islands is quite popular, and with a dive school on-site, booking a trip will be easy. Other activities include elephant trekking, exploring the two nearby national parks, and taking a trip to the Old Town. At the resort, guests can opt for a beach massage, take a dip in the pool, or just lie back on the beach. Also included are excellent dining venues on-site with many more within walking distance of the resort. Ocean Breeze Resort (SHA Plus+) in Khao Lak makes for an excellent beach holiday, but without the crowds that come with other locales.

26/3 Moo 7 Tambon Khukkak Takuapa, Nang Tong Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

