PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Ocean Breeze Resort - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
8.1
note avec
481 avis
Mis à jour le February 14, 2022
Ocean Breeze Resort - Image 0
Ocean Breeze Resort - Image 1
Ocean Breeze Resort - Image 2
Ocean Breeze Resort - Image 3
Ocean Breeze Resort - Image 4
Ocean Breeze Resort - Image 5
+40 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

An hours' drive from Phuket Airport is this beachfront property in Khao Lak on the mainland. From here, dive trips to the Similan Islands is quite popular, and with a dive school on-site, booking a trip will be easy. Other activities include elephant trekking, exploring the two nearby national parks, and taking a trip to the Old Town. At the resort, guests can opt for a beach massage, take a dip in the pool, or just lie back on the beach. Also included are excellent dining venues on-site with many more within walking distance of the resort. Ocean Breeze Resort (SHA Plus+) in Khao Lak makes for an excellent beach holiday, but without the crowds that come with other locales.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Ocean Breeze Resort , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Ocean Breeze Resort
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

26/3 Moo 7 Tambon Khukkak Takuapa, Nang Tong Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

The Sands Khao Lak par Katathani Resort
8.8
note avec
1583 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Khaolak Bhandari Resort & Spa
8.8
note avec
621 Commentaires
De ฿-1
La feuille sur les sables par Katathani Resort
8.5
note avec
460 Commentaires
De ฿-1
X10 Khaolak Resort
9.2
note avec
365 Commentaires
De ฿-1
TUI BLUE Khao Lak Resort - Adultes seulement
8.8
note avec
312 Commentaires
De ฿-1
La Vela Khao Lak
9.2
note avec
1770 Commentaires
De ฿-1
La Flora Khao Lak
9.1
note avec
669 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Khaolak Wanaburee Resort
8.5
note avec
114 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU