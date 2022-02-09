PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Koyao Bay Pavilions Hotel - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
9.3
оценка с
66
Обновление February 9, 2022
Koyao Bay Pavilions Hotel - Image 0
Koyao Bay Pavilions Hotel - Image 1
Koyao Bay Pavilions Hotel - Image 2
Koyao Bay Pavilions Hotel - Image 3
Koyao Bay Pavilions Hotel - Image 4
Koyao Bay Pavilions Hotel - Image 5
+16 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Koyao Bay Pavilions Hotel is a beachfront resort offering a romantic and luxurious retreat designed for all travelers. Opening directly onto 250 meters of white sandy beach and enjoying the magnificent views of Bileh Islands, the property is nestled around natural shorelines, paddy field, and forest hills. With villa-style accommodation, each room is enhanced by natural beauty and inspired by traditional architecture while being adapted to modern comfort. As for entertainment, the numerous water sports are ideal for families while the massage and outdoor pool on-site is perfect for the older crowd. After a day of fulfilling your thrills, be sure to enjoy the restaurant offering local specialties. The tour desk at Koyao Bay Pavilions Hotel can also help arrange for activities as well as private transfers.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Koyao Bay Pavilions Hotel , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Koyao Bay Pavilions Hotel
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

46/7 moo 5, Koh Yao Noi Sub-district, Koh Yao District, Phang-nga Province, Koh Yao Noi, Phuket, Thailand, 82160

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Отель Cape Kudu
9.1
рейтинг с
467 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Koh Yao Yai Village
8.6
рейтинг с
850 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Santhiya Koh Yao Yai Resort and Spa
8.9
рейтинг с
3391 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Сантия Пхукет Натай Резорт и Спа
9.3
рейтинг с
36 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Baba Beach Club Natai Luxury Pool Villa Hotel by Шри Панва
9.1
рейтинг с
113 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Kalima Resort and Villas Као Лак
9
рейтинг с
577 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Каолак Мерлин Резорт
8.3
рейтинг с
105 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Khaolak Wanaburee Resort
8.5
рейтинг с
114 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU