Koyao Bay Pavilions Hotel - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
9.3

66レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
Koyao Bay Pavilions Hotel - Image 0
Koyao Bay Pavilions Hotel - Image 1
Koyao Bay Pavilions Hotel - Image 2
Koyao Bay Pavilions Hotel - Image 3
Koyao Bay Pavilions Hotel - Image 4
Koyao Bay Pavilions Hotel - Image 5
+16 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Koyao Bay Pavilions Hotel is a beachfront resort offering a romantic and luxurious retreat designed for all travelers. Opening directly onto 250 meters of white sandy beach and enjoying the magnificent views of Bileh Islands, the property is nestled around natural shorelines, paddy field, and forest hills. With villa-style accommodation, each room is enhanced by natural beauty and inspired by traditional architecture while being adapted to modern comfort. As for entertainment, the numerous water sports are ideal for families while the massage and outdoor pool on-site is perfect for the older crowd. After a day of fulfilling your thrills, be sure to enjoy the restaurant offering local specialties. The tour desk at Koyao Bay Pavilions Hotel can also help arrange for activities as well as private transfers.

46/7 moo 5, Koh Yao Noi Sub-district, Koh Yao District, Phang-nga Province, Koh Yao Noi, Phuket, Thailand, 82160

ケープクーズーホテル
9.1
との評価
467 レビュー
から ฿-1
Koh Yao Yai Village
8.6
との評価
850 レビュー
から ฿-1
Santhiya Koh Yao Yai Resort and Spa
8.9
との評価
3391 レビュー
から ฿-1
サンティヤープーケットナタイリゾート＆スパ
9.3
との評価
36 レビュー
から ฿-1
カリマリゾートアンドヴィラズカオラック
9
との評価
577 レビュー
から ฿-1
カオラックマーリンリゾート
8.3
との評価
105 レビュー
から ฿-1
Khaolak Wanaburee Resort
8.5
との評価
114 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
