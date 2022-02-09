PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Koyao Bay Pavilions Hotel - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
업데이트 날짜 February 9, 2022
Koyao Bay Pavilions Hotel is a beachfront resort offering a romantic and luxurious retreat designed for all travelers. Opening directly onto 250 meters of white sandy beach and enjoying the magnificent views of Bileh Islands, the property is nestled around natural shorelines, paddy field, and forest hills. With villa-style accommodation, each room is enhanced by natural beauty and inspired by traditional architecture while being adapted to modern comfort. As for entertainment, the numerous water sports are ideal for families while the massage and outdoor pool on-site is perfect for the older crowd. After a day of fulfilling your thrills, be sure to enjoy the restaurant offering local specialties. The tour desk at Koyao Bay Pavilions Hotel can also help arrange for activities as well as private transfers.

46/7 moo 5, Koh Yao Noi Sub-district, Koh Yao District, Phang-nga Province, Koh Yao Noi, Phuket, Thailand, 82160

