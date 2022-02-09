Koyao Bay Pavilions Hotel - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Koyao Bay Pavilions Hotel is a beachfront resort offering a romantic and luxurious retreat designed for all travelers. Opening directly onto 250 meters of white sandy beach and enjoying the magnificent views of Bileh Islands, the property is nestled around natural shorelines, paddy field, and forest hills. With villa-style accommodation, each room is enhanced by natural beauty and inspired by traditional architecture while being adapted to modern comfort. As for entertainment, the numerous water sports are ideal for families while the massage and outdoor pool on-site is perfect for the older crowd. After a day of fulfilling your thrills, be sure to enjoy the restaurant offering local specialties. The tour desk at Koyao Bay Pavilions Hotel can also help arrange for activities as well as private transfers.

46/7 moo 5, Koh Yao Noi Sub-district, Koh Yao District, Phang-nga Province, Koh Yao Noi, Phuket, Thailand, 82160

