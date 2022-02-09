PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Koyao Bay Pavilions Hotel - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
9.3
rating with
66 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Koyao Bay Pavilions Hotel - Image 0
Koyao Bay Pavilions Hotel - Image 1
Koyao Bay Pavilions Hotel - Image 2
Koyao Bay Pavilions Hotel - Image 3
Koyao Bay Pavilions Hotel - Image 4
Koyao Bay Pavilions Hotel - Image 5
+16 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Koyao Bay Pavilions Hotel is a beachfront resort offering a romantic and luxurious retreat designed for all travelers. Opening directly onto 250 meters of white sandy beach and enjoying the magnificent views of Bileh Islands, the property is nestled around natural shorelines, paddy field, and forest hills. With villa-style accommodation, each room is enhanced by natural beauty and inspired by traditional architecture while being adapted to modern comfort. As for entertainment, the numerous water sports are ideal for families while the massage and outdoor pool on-site is perfect for the older crowd. After a day of fulfilling your thrills, be sure to enjoy the restaurant offering local specialties. The tour desk at Koyao Bay Pavilions Hotel can also help arrange for activities as well as private transfers.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Koyao Bay Pavilions Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Koyao Bay Pavilions Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

46/7 moo 5, Koh Yao Noi Sub-district, Koh Yao District, Phang-nga Province, Koh Yao Noi, Phuket, Thailand, 82160

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Cape Kudu Hotel
9.1
rating with
467 reviews
From ฿-1
Koh Yao Yai Village
8.6
rating with
850 reviews
From ฿-1
Santhiya Koh Yao Yai Resort and Spa
8.9
rating with
3391 reviews
From ฿-1
Santhiya Phuket Natai Resort & Spa
9.3
rating with
36 reviews
From ฿-1
Kalima Resort and Villas Khao Lak
9
rating with
577 reviews
From ฿-1
Khaolak Merlin Resort
8.3
rating with
105 reviews
From ฿-1
Khaolak Wanaburee Resort
8.5
rating with
114 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU