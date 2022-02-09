PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Koh Yao Yai Village - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
8.6
оценка с
850
Обновление February 9, 2022
Koh Yao Yai Village - Image 0
Koh Yao Yai Village - Image 1
Koh Yao Yai Village - Image 2
Koh Yao Yai Village - Image 3
Koh Yao Yai Village - Image 4
Koh Yao Yai Village - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Запросы на бронирование предоставляют вам прямой контакт с Koh Yao Yai Village в приоритетном порядке, и Koh Yao Yai Village будет получать оплату напрямую от вас.

Making for the perfect romantic island getaway, Koh Yao Yai Village is charming to say the least. An open air, thatched roof lobby welcomes you into this boutique hideaway surrounded by a sub tropical forest and paddy fields. The activity center on-site offers an amazing range of options such as night fishing, island excursions, and batik printing to name a few. Guests enjoy an open terrace, an outdoor rain shower, hammocks to relax in, and a 400 meter stretch of private beach. Each bungalow is individually styled and decorated with handmade handicrafts sourced from the island itself. Before you hop on the ferry to head back home, stop by at the Chaba Gallery to pick a few souvenirs. Koh Yao Yai Village lets you enjoy a romantic, laidback holiday in the most beautiful of settings.

Адрес / Карта

78 Moo 4, Bann Klong Bon, Koh Yao Yai Sub-district, Koh Yao District, Phang-nga Province, Koh Yao Yai, Phuket, Thailand, 82160

