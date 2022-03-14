PATTAYA TEST & GO

Grande Centre Point Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
9.1
оценка с
4411
Обновление March 14, 2022
Grande Centre Point Pattaya - Image 0
Grande Centre Point Pattaya - Image 1
Grande Centre Point Pattaya - Image 2
Grande Centre Point Pattaya - Image 3
Grande Centre Point Pattaya - Image 4
Grande Centre Point Pattaya - Image 5
+47 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of North Pattaya, Grande Centre Point Pattaya is an ideal spot from which to discover Pattaya. Only 1.0 km from the city center, the property's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Grande Centre Point Pattaya is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property's water park, fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, massage are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your purpose of visit, Grande Centre Point Pattaya is an excellent choice for your stay in Pattaya.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Grande Centre Point Pattaya , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Grande Centre Point Pattaya
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

456, 777, 777/1 Moo 6, Na Kluea, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri, North Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Отели-партнеры

Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
рейтинг с
5 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
рейтинг с
645 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
рейтинг с
611 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
рейтинг с
8 отзывы
Из ฿-1

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Amari Pattaya
8.4
рейтинг с
5085 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
рейтинг с
4921 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
рейтинг с
1288 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya
8.7
рейтинг с
412 отзывы
Из ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
рейтинг с
593 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
рейтинг с
29 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
рейтинг с
2305 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2
рейтинг с
62 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU