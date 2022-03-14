PATTAYA TEST & GO

Grande Centre Point Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
9.1

4411レビューによる評価
更新日 March 14, 2022
Grande Centre Point Pattaya - Image 0
Grande Centre Point Pattaya - Image 1
Grande Centre Point Pattaya - Image 2
Grande Centre Point Pattaya - Image 3
Grande Centre Point Pattaya - Image 4
Grande Centre Point Pattaya - Image 5
+47 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of North Pattaya, Grande Centre Point Pattaya is an ideal spot from which to discover Pattaya. Only 1.0 km from the city center, the property's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Grande Centre Point Pattaya is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property's water park, fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, massage are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your purpose of visit, Grande Centre Point Pattaya is an excellent choice for your stay in Pattaya.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Grande Centre Point Pattayaゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Grande Centre Point Pattaya
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

456, 777, 777/1 Moo 6, Na Kluea, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri, North Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

パートナーホテル

Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
との評価
5 レビュー
から ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
との評価
645 レビュー
から ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
との評価
611 レビュー
から ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
との評価
8 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Amari Pattaya
8.4
との評価
5085 レビュー
から ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
との評価
4921 レビュー
から ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
との評価
1288 レビュー
から ฿-1
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya
8.7
との評価
412 レビュー
から ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
との評価
593 レビュー
から ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
との評価
29 レビュー
から ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
との評価
2305 レビュー
から ฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2
との評価
62 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU