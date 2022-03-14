PATTAYA TEST & GO

Grande Centre Point Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
9.1
waardering met
4411 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 14, 2022
Grande Centre Point Pattaya - Image 0
Grande Centre Point Pattaya - Image 1
Grande Centre Point Pattaya - Image 2
Grande Centre Point Pattaya - Image 3
Grande Centre Point Pattaya - Image 4
Grande Centre Point Pattaya - Image 5
+47 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of North Pattaya, Grande Centre Point Pattaya is an ideal spot from which to discover Pattaya. Only 1.0 km from the city center, the property's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Grande Centre Point Pattaya is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property's water park, fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, massage are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your purpose of visit, Grande Centre Point Pattaya is an excellent choice for your stay in Pattaya.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Grande Centre Point Pattaya , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Grande Centre Point Pattaya
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

456, 777, 777/1 Moo 6, Na Kluea, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri, North Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Partner Hotels

Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
waardering met
5 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
waardering met
645 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
waardering met
611 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
waardering met
8 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Amari Pattaya
8.4
waardering met
5085 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
waardering met
4921 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
waardering met
1288 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya
8.7
waardering met
412 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
waardering met
593 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
waardering met
29 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
waardering met
2305 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2
waardering met
62 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU