Grande Centre Point Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Nestled in the heart of North Pattaya, Grande Centre Point Pattaya is an ideal spot from which to discover Pattaya. Only 1.0 km from the city center, the property's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Grande Centre Point Pattaya is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property's water park, fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, massage are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your purpose of visit, Grande Centre Point Pattaya is an excellent choice for your stay in Pattaya.
456, 777, 777/1 Moo 6, Na Kluea, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri, North Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150