Pattaya / Chonburi
8.5
оценка с
645
Обновление February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Запросы на бронирование предоставляют вам прямой контакт с Levana Pattaya Hotel в приоритетном порядке, и Levana Pattaya Hotel будет получать оплату напрямую от вас.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Максимум 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior 30
Superior 30
฿14,999 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,999 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,999 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿10,999 - 5th Day Test & Go
Максимум 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe 33
Deluxe 33
฿16,999 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,999 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,999 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿12,999 - 5th Day Test & Go
Well-positioned in Central Pattaya, Levana Pattaya Hotel is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Pattaya. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 3 km away, and it normally takes about 120 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Levana Pattaya Hotel, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, postal service. The hotel features 63 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, bathroom phone, mirror, slippers, sofa. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as outdoor pool. Levana Pattaya Hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Pattaya.

Счет
4.8/5
Отлично
На основе 3 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
3
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
🇩🇪Robert

Проверено на 06/01/2022
Прибыл 29/12/2021
4.6 Superior
Положительные     
  • Friendly Staff
Отрицательные
  • little food choice of food

Staff very friendly, organized Food for, from the restaurant of my choice for cheep money. I Stay only one night, Test&Go.

🇬🇧Douglas

Проверено на 18/12/2021
Прибыл 08/12/2021
4.9 Superior
Положительные     
  • Made me welcome

I arrived Bangkok,, no problems in meeting my taxi,, taken to hospital in Pattaya for my PCR test,, back to hotel who were very nice,, given room ,, meal fletched,, woke up early played on internet, hotel had sent me msg on internet,, negative test,, showered went for breakfast was released by 0800,, transferred to my dogs,, very pleased

🇬🇧David William Brown

Проверено на 09/12/2021
Прибыл 01/12/2021
4.9 Superior

Ist class accommodation, clean, tidy, ideal location. All staff very polite and made sure you were well taken care of

192/10 Moo 9 Soi Central pattaya 4 Central pattaya Road Nongprue, Banglamung,Chonburi, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

