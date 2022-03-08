PATTAYA TEST & GO

Amari Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.4
оценка с
5085
Обновление March 8, 2022
Amari Pattaya - Image 0
Amari Pattaya - Image 1
Amari Pattaya - Image 2
Amari Pattaya - Image 3
Amari Pattaya - Image 4
Amari Pattaya - Image 5
+35 фотографии
БЫСТРЫЙ ОТВЕТ

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Located at the north end of Pattaya Bay, Amari Pattaya offers visitors a choice between two distinct wings - the all-new Amari Suites, perfect for family gatherings, and a fully-rejuvenated Amari Tower. Ranging from Deluxe Rooms to Executive Club Ocean View Suites, there are 297 stylishly refurbished rooms and suites. Dining options include Amaya Food Gallery and the poolside Aqua Eatery & Bar. Guests can maintain a healthy workout routine at the 24-hour fitness centre, or indulge in a range of refreshing treatments available at Breeze Spa complete with a treatment room just for kids. Especially ideal for families with young kids, Amari Pattaya offers endless hours of fun at the outdoor aqua park and Treehouse Kids’ Club. Terminal 21 Pattaya Shopping Mall is just across the road, while Pattaya Walking Street and Central Festival Shopping Mall are a bit further down. Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports are 90 minutes and 120 minutes away by car, while the local airport, U-Tapao, is only a short 30-minute ride.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Amari Pattaya , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Amari Pattaya
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

240 Moo 5, Naklua, Banglamung, Chonburi, Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Отели-партнеры

Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
рейтинг с
5 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
рейтинг с
8 отзывы
Из ฿-1

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
рейтинг с
4921 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
рейтинг с
1288 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya
8.7
рейтинг с
412 отзывы
Из ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
рейтинг с
593 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
рейтинг с
29 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
рейтинг с
2305 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2
рейтинг с
62 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
рейтинг с
645 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU