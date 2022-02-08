PATTAYA TEST & GO

Manhattan Pattaya Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.3
оценка с
5
Обновление February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Этот отель получил недавних запросов на бронирование: 16 торопиться!

Номера

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Максимум 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room 43
฿16,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,849 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,998 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,999 - 5th Day Test & Go
Функции

  • Балкон
  • Смежный номер
  • Фитнес разрешен
  • Кабель HDMI
  • Международные каналы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Открытые объекты
  • Малый депозит
  • Плавательный бассейн
  • Рабочая среда
Максимум 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One-Bedroom Suite 68
฿18,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,849 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,998 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,499 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,499 - 5th Day Test & Go
Функции

  • Балкон
  • Ванна
  • Фитнес разрешен
  • Кабель HDMI
  • Международные каналы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Кухня
  • Гостинная
  • СВЧ
  • Открытые объекты
  • Малый депозит
  • Плавательный бассейн

Manhattan Pattaya Hotel (SHA Extra Plus), a Pattaya city hotel with modern intensity and sophisticated design with the sense of comforts. Located in Nakluea - North Pattaya area, where it takes only 10 minutes to Wongamat Beach by walk and only less than 10 minutes to City Center by car. Each of 94 rooms including 15 suites with fully equipped facilities are suitable for all travelers that wish to have a good night’s ease.

Public facilities include wide swimming pool surrounded by greenery where our BAR and Gym is located, EAT where our scrumptious breakfast is served and Fat Belly Pattaya, a Thai-Western cuisine known as Pattaya’s favourite dining spot.

For those looking for a private gathering, meeting or seminar, our function room would be an ideal venue.

Удобства / Особенности

  • Private balcony
  • Complimentary Wifi Internet access
  • Complimentary welcome fruit
  • Complimentary bottled drinking water
  • LCD screen with cable channels
  • Refrigerator
  • Dining table
  • USB port
  • In-room safety box
  • Dressing table
  • Bathrobe, Slippers, Hairdryer
  • Full bath amenities
  • Minibar with local snakcs
  • In-room dining service
Адрес / Карта

285/219 Moo 5, Soi Naklua 16, Naklua, Naklua, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

