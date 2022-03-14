PATTAYA TEST & GO

Grande Centre Point Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
9.1

4411 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 14, 2022
Grande Centre Point Pattaya - Image 0
Grande Centre Point Pattaya - Image 1
Grande Centre Point Pattaya - Image 2
Grande Centre Point Pattaya - Image 3
Grande Centre Point Pattaya - Image 4
Grande Centre Point Pattaya - Image 5
+47 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of North Pattaya, Grande Centre Point Pattaya is an ideal spot from which to discover Pattaya. Only 1.0 km from the city center, the property's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Grande Centre Point Pattaya is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property's water park, fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, massage are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your purpose of visit, Grande Centre Point Pattaya is an excellent choice for your stay in Pattaya.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Grande Centre Point Pattaya 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Grande Centre Point Pattaya
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

456, 777, 777/1 Moo 6, Na Kluea, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri, North Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

파트너 호텔

Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
평가
5 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
평가
645 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
평가
611 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
평가
8 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Amari Pattaya
8.4
평가
5085 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
평가
4921 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
평가
1288 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya
8.7
평가
412 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
평가
593 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
평가
29 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
평가
2305 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2
평가
62 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU