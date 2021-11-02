Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Het Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon Beach Resort, gevestigd in Naithon, is de perfecte plek om Phuket en zijn omgeving te ontdekken. Vanaf hier kunnen gasten genieten van gemakkelijke toegang tot alles wat de levendige stad te bieden heeft. Een verzorgde omgeving en de nabijheid van Naithon Beach, Unique Art Collection, Nai Yang Beach geven dit hotel een bijzondere charme. Simpel gezegd, alle diensten en voorzieningen die u van Accor Hotels gewend bent, bevinden zich in het comfort van uw eigen huis. De topfaciliteiten van het hotel omvatten 24 uur roomservice, gratis wifi in alle kamers, cadeau-/souvenirwinkel, taxiservice, 24-uursreceptie. Ervaar hier hoogwaardige kamerfaciliteiten tijdens uw verblijf. In enkele gastenkamers zijn plasma tv, oploskoffie, thee, gratis welkomstdrankje, tablet op de kamer aanwezig, zodat gasten kunnen opladen na een lange dag. Bovendien zorgt het talrijke recreatieaanbod van het hotel ervoor dat er genoeg te doen is tijdens uw verblijf. Als u op zoek bent naar comfortabele en handige accommodatie in Phuket, maak dan van Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon Beach Resort uw thuis weg van huis.
- Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon Beach heeft alle activiteiten hervat om ervoor te zorgen dat onze gasten de best mogelijke ervaring hebben. Het team heeft ook gewerkt aan nieuwe creatieve concepten zoals onze opgefriste cocktailmenu's. We hebben ook tijd besteed aan het ontwikkelen van concepten om 'wellnessvakanties' te ondersteunen met een nieuw gelanceerd gezondheidscentrum genaamd Bowls & More. Gasten kunnen hun verlangens voeden met een heerlijke selectie van voedzame eet- en drinkgelegenheden met aanbiedingen zoals Poke Bowls, Salad Bowls, smoothies en koudgeperste sappen.
- Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon Beach is een van de vlaggenschepen van Pullman voor Azië. Het resort biedt een ruime keuze aan accommodatiemogelijkheden, van deluxe kamers, familiekamers, Pullman Pods tot Ocean Villas met twee slaapkamers. We bieden alles wat een gast mag verwachten van een vijfsterrenhotel, met een focus op verbinding tussen onze eetervaringen, spa, Fit Lounge, kinderclub en twee zwembaden met uitzicht op de Andamanse Zee.
5.0 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Airport greeting and transportation worked well.
- Pretty much everything at the hotel was spot on. If there was a minor issue that was not perfect, that was fixed. Alltogether this visit was beyond my expectations. Thank you!
- Only thing that could be improved was check-in welcoming. It was efficent and friendly, but it did lack a bit of welcoming attitude, such as how are you and how was your flight, and I was left sitting alone trying to download application without wifi access. First impressions.. I mention about this to the lady who checked me in, and everything was good after that.
Competent, friendly and hardworking staff, that was beyond expectations. Beautiful location and superb room. Well done Pullman.
4.8 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Personnel très attentif, très agréable et cependant très discret
- Petit déjeuner excellent et très varié
- Très bonne insonorisation des chambres
- Très belle piscine
- Parasols de la piscine pas assez larges. Difficile de rester à l'ombre
- Nourriture et boissons relativement chers
Un excellent séjour. Toutes les mesures anti-covid sont bien respectées, que ce soit par le personnel ou les clients de l'hôtel.
Un grand bravo au personnel pour son efficacité souriante pendant cette période difficile pour tout le monde
Parcours du combattant pour venir d'Europe, mais cela en vaut la peine
5.0 Grand Ocean
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- No-contact options for food
- Service
- Property Ammenities
My wife and I stayed here for 2 solid weeks during the Phuket Sandbox quarantine in Sept/ Oct 2021. This is an absolutely excellent property in every way. The staff and service are downright amazing! Pullman Phuket Naithon Beach far exceeded our expectations in every way! Check-in was easy, fast and thorough with Pook; and the rest of the front desk staff are very helpful in assisting you with whatever you may need…. They helped us book a flight, a high-speed boat adventure to Phang Nga Bay, even a rental car! Naihron Spa is absolutely amazing, and as a massage therapist of over 18 years now, I can honestly say that the massages are some of the best I have ever received. Albert and his crew of master chefs delivered time after time. The daily breakfast buffet at Elements included fresh, coconut curries, sautéed rices and noodles, fresh eggs- any way you like, an assortment of crispy, baked-to perfection pastries, frozen and not frozen yogurts, fresh fruits and vegetables, a dripping honeycomb, freshly squeezed juices, and espresso by the cup with steamed milk to your table. You really want to include this as a near-perfect start to your day; my favorite was the pork pumpkin curry. The hotel offers deliverable, no-contact affordable room service with comfort food and Thai favorites straight to your door; my favorite is the burger from the various assortments on the menu…you click one button on the app, and its at your door minutes later. The architecture of this Pullman is stunning with dark and light granites, and the MANY infinity pools take you right off into the ecstatic Andaman Sea sunset, or out to the surfers at Naithon beach below. The hotel grounds are exceedingly beautiful and manicured to perfection, and you can tour the herb garden from which selections are made from for the hotel’s various menus. The gym has a great selection of cardio machines, complimentary bottled water, fresh towels, bar bells, and plenty of room for pilates type exercises; just try not to let the view distract your stride. We are so very thankful to this amazing staff for helping make Thailand our new home!
3.2 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Room is spacious and clean.
- Fitness room is awesome and one of the reasons I chose Pullman Naithon
- Lobby Lounge has a great view and relaxing ambience
- During a breakfast one morning, I noticed that the F & B Manager (Albert) was speaking to the guests (a western couple) seated near to my table. I was shocked to see Albert not wearing his mask whilst talking with the guests. Subsequently, I further observed that Albert was also serving another table with his mask at this chin instead of covering his nose and mouth. The 3rd occasion, I noticed that Albert was speaking with his staff with his mask at his chin again. All 3 occasions happened on the same day. This is very disturbing since the infected cases in Phuket and amongst the Sandboxers have had been increasing since July 1. It is worthy to note also that I had to wait nearly 48 hours for my second PCR test (Pullman has my PCR test records) and I was free to roam, wine and dine while waiting for the results. I am sure many other Sandboxers had experienced the delay in obtaining their test results. What Albert did at the breakfast table was that he potentially allow himself to catch the virus from the Sandboxers like myself (while waiting for my test results) and passing on to other hotel guests and the other hotel staff.
Hope everyone at Pullman will not take things for granted. Fully vaccinated people can still be infected and infect others.
4.8 Ocean Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Ligging, Service, Comfort, Faciliteiten, Ontbijtbuffet, Nabij golfbanen
De Sandbox-prijs voor mijn kamer met zeezicht was ongelooflijk waar voor je geld. 5-sterren plus hotel tegen 4-sterren prijzen
