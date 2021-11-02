Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Das Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon Beach Resort in Naithon ist der perfekte Ort, um Phuket und seine Umgebung zu erleben. Von hier aus haben die Gäste leichten Zugang zu allem, was die lebendige Stadt zu bieten hat. Eine gepflegte Umgebung und die Nähe zu Naithon Beach, Unique Art Collection, Nai Yang Beach verleihen diesem Hotel einen besonderen Charme. Einfach ausgedrückt: Alle Services und Annehmlichkeiten, die Sie von Accor Hotels gewohnt sind, können Sie bequem von zu Hause aus nutzen. Zu den Top-Features des Hotels gehören ein 24-Stunden-Zimmerservice, kostenloses WLAN in allen Zimmern, ein Geschenk-/Souvenir-Shop, ein Taxiservice, eine 24-Stunden-Rezeption. Erleben Sie während Ihres Aufenthalts hier eine hochwertige Zimmerausstattung. Einige Zimmer verfügen über Fernseher LCD/Plasma, kostenloser Instantkaffee, kostenloser Tee, kostenloses Begrüßungsgetränk, Tablet im Zimmer, damit sich die Gäste nach einem langen Tag wieder erholen können. Darüber hinaus sorgt das vielfältige Freizeitangebot des Hotels dafür, dass Sie während Ihres Aufenthalts viel zu tun haben. Wenn Sie eine komfortable und günstige Unterkunft in Phuket suchen, machen Sie das Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon Beach Resort zu Ihrem zweiten Zuhause.
Ausstattung / Ausstattung
- Das Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon Beach hat seinen Betrieb wieder aufgenommen, um sicherzustellen, dass unsere Gäste das bestmögliche Erlebnis haben. Außerdem arbeitet das Team an neuen kreativen Konzepten wie unseren aufgefrischten Cocktail-Menüs. Wir haben auch viel Zeit damit verbracht, Konzepte zur Unterstützung von „Wellnessferien“ mit einem neu gegründeten Gesundheitszentrum namens Bowls & More zu entwickeln. Gäste können ihr Verlangen mit einer köstlichen Auswahl an nahrhaften Speisen und Getränken mit Angeboten wie Poke Bowls, Salad Bowls, Smoothies und kaltgepressten Säften stillen.
- Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon Beach ist eines der Flaggschiffe von Pullman für Asien. Das Resort bietet eine große Auswahl an Unterkünften von Deluxe-Zimmern, Familienzimmern, Pullman-Pods bis hin zu Ocean Villas mit zwei Schlafzimmern. Wir bieten alles, was ein Gast von einem Fünf-Sterne-Hotel erwartet, mit Fokus auf die Verbindung zwischen unseren kulinarischen Erlebnissen, dem Spa, der Fit Lounge, dem Kinderclub und zwei Pools mit Blick auf die Andamanensee.
Ergebnis
4.5/5
Ausgezeichnet
Beyogen auf 5 Bewertungen
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positiv
Negative
- Airport greeting and transportation worked well.
- Pretty much everything at the hotel was spot on. If there was a minor issue that was not perfect, that was fixed. Alltogether this visit was beyond my expectations. Thank you!
- Only thing that could be improved was check-in welcoming. It was efficent and friendly, but it did lack a bit of welcoming attitude, such as how are you and how was your flight, and I was left sitting alone trying to download application without wifi access. First impressions.. I mention about this to the lady who checked me in, and everything was good after that.
Competent, friendly and hardworking staff, that was beyond expectations. Beautiful location and superb room. Well done Pullman.
4.8 Deluxe Room
Positiv
Negative
- Personnel très attentif, très agréable et cependant très discret
- Petit déjeuner excellent et très varié
- Très bonne insonorisation des chambres
- Très belle piscine
- Parasols de la piscine pas assez larges. Difficile de rester à l'ombre
- Nourriture et boissons relativement chers
Un excellent séjour. Toutes les mesures anti-covid sont bien respectées, que ce soit par le personnel ou les clients de l'hôtel.
Un grand bravo au personnel pour son efficacité souriante pendant cette période difficile pour tout le monde
Parcours du combattant pour venir d'Europe, mais cela en vaut la peine
5.0 Grand Ocean
Positiv
Negative
- No-contact options for food
- Service
- Property Ammenities
My wife and I stayed here for 2 solid weeks during the Phuket Sandbox quarantine in Sept/ Oct 2021. This is an absolutely excellent property in every way. The staff and service are downright amazing! Pullman Phuket Naithon Beach far exceeded our expectations in every way! Check-in was easy, fast and thorough with Pook; and the rest of the front desk staff are very helpful in assisting you with whatever you may need…. They helped us book a flight, a high-speed boat adventure to Phang Nga Bay, even a rental car! Naihron Spa is absolutely amazing, and as a massage therapist of over 18 years now, I can honestly say that the massages are some of the best I have ever received. Albert and his crew of master chefs delivered time after time. The daily breakfast buffet at Elements included fresh, coconut curries, sautéed rices and noodles, fresh eggs- any way you like, an assortment of crispy, baked-to perfection pastries, frozen and not frozen yogurts, fresh fruits and vegetables, a dripping honeycomb, freshly squeezed juices, and espresso by the cup with steamed milk to your table. You really want to include this as a near-perfect start to your day; my favorite was the pork pumpkin curry. The hotel offers deliverable, no-contact affordable room service with comfort food and Thai favorites straight to your door; my favorite is the burger from the various assortments on the menu…you click one button on the app, and its at your door minutes later. The architecture of this Pullman is stunning with dark and light granites, and the MANY infinity pools take you right off into the ecstatic Andaman Sea sunset, or out to the surfers at Naithon beach below. The hotel grounds are exceedingly beautiful and manicured to perfection, and you can tour the herb garden from which selections are made from for the hotel’s various menus. The gym has a great selection of cardio machines, complimentary bottled water, fresh towels, bar bells, and plenty of room for pilates type exercises; just try not to let the view distract your stride. We are so very thankful to this amazing staff for helping make Thailand our new home!
3.2 Deluxe Room
Positiv
Negative
- Room is spacious and clean.
- Fitness room is awesome and one of the reasons I chose Pullman Naithon
- Lobby Lounge has a great view and relaxing ambience
- During a breakfast one morning, I noticed that the F & B Manager (Albert) was speaking to the guests (a western couple) seated near to my table. I was shocked to see Albert not wearing his mask whilst talking with the guests. Subsequently, I further observed that Albert was also serving another table with his mask at this chin instead of covering his nose and mouth. The 3rd occasion, I noticed that Albert was speaking with his staff with his mask at his chin again. All 3 occasions happened on the same day. This is very disturbing since the infected cases in Phuket and amongst the Sandboxers have had been increasing since July 1. It is worthy to note also that I had to wait nearly 48 hours for my second PCR test (Pullman has my PCR test records) and I was free to roam, wine and dine while waiting for the results. I am sure many other Sandboxers had experienced the delay in obtaining their test results. What Albert did at the breakfast table was that he potentially allow himself to catch the virus from the Sandboxers like myself (while waiting for my test results) and passing on to other hotel guests and the other hotel staff.
Hope everyone at Pullman will not take things for granted. Fully vaccinated people can still be infected and infect others.
4.8 Ocean Room
Positiv
Negative
- Lage, Service, Komfort, Ausstattung, Frühstücksbuffet, Nähe zu Golfplätzen
Der Sandbox-Preis für mein Zimmer mit Meerblick war ein unglaubliches Preis-Leistungs-Verhältnis. 5-Sterne-Plus-Hotel zu 4-Sterne-Preisen
