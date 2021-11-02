No-contact options for food

My wife and I stayed here for 2 solid weeks during the Phuket Sandbox quarantine in Sept/ Oct 2021. This is an absolutely excellent property in every way. The staff and service are downright amazing! Pullman Phuket Naithon Beach far exceeded our expectations in every way! Check-in was easy, fast and thorough with Pook; and the rest of the front desk staff are very helpful in assisting you with whatever you may need…. They helped us book a flight, a high-speed boat adventure to Phang Nga Bay, even a rental car! Naihron Spa is absolutely amazing, and as a massage therapist of over 18 years now, I can honestly say that the massages are some of the best I have ever received. Albert and his crew of master chefs delivered time after time. The daily breakfast buffet at Elements included fresh, coconut curries, sautéed rices and noodles, fresh eggs- any way you like, an assortment of crispy, baked-to perfection pastries, frozen and not frozen yogurts, fresh fruits and vegetables, a dripping honeycomb, freshly squeezed juices, and espresso by the cup with steamed milk to your table. You really want to include this as a near-perfect start to your day; my favorite was the pork pumpkin curry. The hotel offers deliverable, no-contact affordable room service with comfort food and Thai favorites straight to your door; my favorite is the burger from the various assortments on the menu…you click one button on the app, and its at your door minutes later. The architecture of this Pullman is stunning with dark and light granites, and the MANY infinity pools take you right off into the ecstatic Andaman Sea sunset, or out to the surfers at Naithon beach below. The hotel grounds are exceedingly beautiful and manicured to perfection, and you can tour the herb garden from which selections are made from for the hotel’s various menus. The gym has a great selection of cardio machines, complimentary bottled water, fresh towels, bar bells, and plenty of room for pilates type exercises; just try not to let the view distract your stride. We are so very thankful to this amazing staff for helping make Thailand our new home!