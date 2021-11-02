Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
나이 톤에 위치한 풀만 푸켓 아카디아 나이 톤 비치 리조트은 푸켓 및 그 주변을 둘러보기에 완벽한 곳에 위치합니다. 이곳에서 생생한 도시의 모든것을 쉽게 즐기실 수 있습니다. 호텔에서 손님들의 즐거운 관광을 위해 도시 최고의 명소를 소개합니다 : 나이 톤 비치, 유니크 아트 컬렉션, 나이 양 비치. 간단히 말해서 Accor Hotels에서 기대하시는 모든 서비스와 편의 시설이 집에서 편안하게 제공됩니다. 호텔의 편의 시설 중에는 24 시간 룸 서비스, Wi-Fi (무료 / 전 객실), 기념품 가게, 택시 서비스, 24 시간 프런트 데스크 등이 있습니다. 여기에 머무는 동안 고품질의 객실 시설을 경험하십시오. 일부 객실에서는 평면 TV, 무료 인스턴트 커피, 무료 차, 무료 환영 음료, 객실 용 태블릿 등을 제공합니다. 게다가, 호텔의 다양한 레크리에이션 서비스를 통해 머무는 동안 할 일이 많이 있습니다. 풀만 푸켓 아카디아 나이 톤 비치 리조트 숙박 시설은 푸켓에서 편안하고 매력적인 곳을 찾는 여행객들에게 이상적인 장소입니다.
어메니티 / 특징
- 풀만 푸켓 아카디아 나이톤 비치(Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon Beach)는 손님들이 최상의 경험을 할 수 있도록 모든 운영을 재개했습니다. 팀은 또한 상쾌한 칵테일 메뉴와 같은 새롭고 창의적인 개념을 연구하고 있습니다. 우리는 또한 Bowl & More라는 새로 출시된 건강 허브와 함께 '웰니스 홀리데이'를 지원하는 개념을 개발하는 데 시간을 보냈습니다. 포케 볼, 샐러드 볼, 스무디, 냉압착 주스 등 영양가 있는 음식과 음료를 다양하게 선택하여 식욕을 돋울 수 있습니다.
- 풀만 푸켓 아카디아 나이톤 비치는 풀먼의 아시아 플래그십 중 하나입니다. 리조트는 디럭스룸, 패밀리룸, 풀만 포드에서 침실 2개 오션 빌라에 이르기까지 다양한 숙박 시설을 제공합니다. 우리는 식사 경험, 스파, 피트니스 라운지, 키즈 클럽, 안다만 해가 내려다보이는 2개의 수영장을 연결하는 데 중점을 두고 5성급 호텔에서 고객이 기대하는 모든 것을 제공합니다.
풀만 푸켓 아카디아 나이 톤 비치 리조트
5.0 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Airport greeting and transportation worked well.
- Pretty much everything at the hotel was spot on. If there was a minor issue that was not perfect, that was fixed. Alltogether this visit was beyond my expectations. Thank you!
- Only thing that could be improved was check-in welcoming. It was efficent and friendly, but it did lack a bit of welcoming attitude, such as how are you and how was your flight, and I was left sitting alone trying to download application without wifi access. First impressions.. I mention about this to the lady who checked me in, and everything was good after that.
Competent, friendly and hardworking staff, that was beyond expectations. Beautiful location and superb room. Well done Pullman.
4.8 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Personnel très attentif, très agréable et cependant très discret
- Petit déjeuner excellent et très varié
- Très bonne insonorisation des chambres
- Très belle piscine
- Parasols de la piscine pas assez larges. Difficile de rester à l'ombre
- Nourriture et boissons relativement chers
Un excellent séjour. Toutes les mesures anti-covid sont bien respectées, que ce soit par le personnel ou les clients de l'hôtel.
Un grand bravo au personnel pour son efficacité souriante pendant cette période difficile pour tout le monde
Parcours du combattant pour venir d'Europe, mais cela en vaut la peine
5.0 Grand Ocean
긍정적
네거티브
- No-contact options for food
- Service
- Property Ammenities
My wife and I stayed here for 2 solid weeks during the Phuket Sandbox quarantine in Sept/ Oct 2021. This is an absolutely excellent property in every way. The staff and service are downright amazing! Pullman Phuket Naithon Beach far exceeded our expectations in every way! Check-in was easy, fast and thorough with Pook; and the rest of the front desk staff are very helpful in assisting you with whatever you may need…. They helped us book a flight, a high-speed boat adventure to Phang Nga Bay, even a rental car! Naihron Spa is absolutely amazing, and as a massage therapist of over 18 years now, I can honestly say that the massages are some of the best I have ever received. Albert and his crew of master chefs delivered time after time. The daily breakfast buffet at Elements included fresh, coconut curries, sautéed rices and noodles, fresh eggs- any way you like, an assortment of crispy, baked-to perfection pastries, frozen and not frozen yogurts, fresh fruits and vegetables, a dripping honeycomb, freshly squeezed juices, and espresso by the cup with steamed milk to your table. You really want to include this as a near-perfect start to your day; my favorite was the pork pumpkin curry. The hotel offers deliverable, no-contact affordable room service with comfort food and Thai favorites straight to your door; my favorite is the burger from the various assortments on the menu…you click one button on the app, and its at your door minutes later. The architecture of this Pullman is stunning with dark and light granites, and the MANY infinity pools take you right off into the ecstatic Andaman Sea sunset, or out to the surfers at Naithon beach below. The hotel grounds are exceedingly beautiful and manicured to perfection, and you can tour the herb garden from which selections are made from for the hotel’s various menus. The gym has a great selection of cardio machines, complimentary bottled water, fresh towels, bar bells, and plenty of room for pilates type exercises; just try not to let the view distract your stride. We are so very thankful to this amazing staff for helping make Thailand our new home!
3.2 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Room is spacious and clean.
- Fitness room is awesome and one of the reasons I chose Pullman Naithon
- Lobby Lounge has a great view and relaxing ambience
- During a breakfast one morning, I noticed that the F & B Manager (Albert) was speaking to the guests (a western couple) seated near to my table. I was shocked to see Albert not wearing his mask whilst talking with the guests. Subsequently, I further observed that Albert was also serving another table with his mask at this chin instead of covering his nose and mouth. The 3rd occasion, I noticed that Albert was speaking with his staff with his mask at his chin again. All 3 occasions happened on the same day. This is very disturbing since the infected cases in Phuket and amongst the Sandboxers have had been increasing since July 1. It is worthy to note also that I had to wait nearly 48 hours for my second PCR test (Pullman has my PCR test records) and I was free to roam, wine and dine while waiting for the results. I am sure many other Sandboxers had experienced the delay in obtaining their test results. What Albert did at the breakfast table was that he potentially allow himself to catch the virus from the Sandboxers like myself (while waiting for my test results) and passing on to other hotel guests and the other hotel staff.
Hope everyone at Pullman will not take things for granted. Fully vaccinated people can still be infected and infect others.
4.8 Ocean Room
긍정적
네거티브
- 위치, 서비스, 편안함, 시설, 조식 뷔페, 골프장과 가까움
내 바다 전망 방의 샌드 박스 가격은 믿을 수 없을만큼 돈을 위해 가치가있었습니다. 4성급 가격의 5성급 플러스 호텔