Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Cet hôtel a reçu 22 demandes de réservation récentes. Dépêchez-vous!
Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon Beach Resort de manière prioritaire, et Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon Beach Resort percevra directement le paiement de votre part.
Situé à Naithon, le Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon Beach Resort est l'endroit idéal pour découvrir Phuket et ses environs. De là, les clients peuvent profiter d'un accès facile à tout ce que la ville animée a à offrir. Un environnement bien entretenu et sa proximité avec Plage de Naithon, Collection d'art unique, Plage de Nai Yang confèrent à cet hôtel un charme unique. En termes simples, tous les services et équipements que vous attendez des hôtels Accor se trouvent dans le confort de votre foyer. Les principales caractéristiques de l'hôtel incluent un service d'étage 24h/24, une connexion Wi-Fi gratuite dans toutes les chambres, une boutique de cadeaux/souvenirs, un service de taxi, une réception ouverte 24h/24. Découvrez des installations de haute qualité pendant votre séjour ici. Certaines chambres comprennent une télévision à écran LCD/plasma, du café instantané gratuit, du thé gratuit, une boisson de bienvenue gratuite, une tablette dans la chambre, fournis pour aider les clients à se ressourcer après une longue journée. En outre, la multitude d'offres de loisirs de l'hôtel vous assure d'avoir beaucoup à faire pendant votre séjour. Lorsque vous recherchez un hébergement confortable et pratique à Phuket, faites du Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon Beach Resort votre chez-soi.
Commodités / caractéristiques
- Le Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon Beach a repris toutes ses activités pour garantir à nos clients la meilleure expérience possible. L'équipe a également travaillé sur de nouveaux concepts créatifs tels que nos menus de cocktails rafraîchis. Nous avons également passé du temps à développer des concepts pour soutenir les « vacances de bien-être » avec un nouveau centre de santé appelé Bowls & More. Les clients peuvent alimenter leurs envies avec une délicieuse sélection d'options d'aliments et de boissons nutritifs avec des offres telles que des bols Poke, des bols à salade, des smoothies et des jus pressés à froid.
- Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon Beach est l'un des fleurons de Pullman pour l'Asie. Le complexe propose un large choix d'offres d'hébergement allant des chambres de luxe, des chambres familiales, des dosettes Pullman aux villas Ocean à deux chambres. Nous offrons tout ce qu'un client peut attendre d'un établissement cinq étoiles, en mettant l'accent sur la connexion entre nos expériences culinaires, notre spa, notre Fit Lounge, notre club pour enfants et deux piscines surplombant la mer d'Andaman.
But
4.5/5
Excellent
Basé sur 5 Commentaires
Si vous étiez un client de Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon Beach Resort
, alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon Beach ResortVOIR TOUS LES AVIS
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Airport greeting and transportation worked well.
- Pretty much everything at the hotel was spot on. If there was a minor issue that was not perfect, that was fixed. Alltogether this visit was beyond my expectations. Thank you!
- Only thing that could be improved was check-in welcoming. It was efficent and friendly, but it did lack a bit of welcoming attitude, such as how are you and how was your flight, and I was left sitting alone trying to download application without wifi access. First impressions.. I mention about this to the lady who checked me in, and everything was good after that.
Competent, friendly and hardworking staff, that was beyond expectations. Beautiful location and superb room. Well done Pullman.
4.8 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Personnel très attentif, très agréable et cependant très discret
- Petit déjeuner excellent et très varié
- Très bonne insonorisation des chambres
- Très belle piscine
- Parasols de la piscine pas assez larges. Difficile de rester à l'ombre
- Nourriture et boissons relativement chers
Un excellent séjour. Toutes les mesures anti-covid sont bien respectées, que ce soit par le personnel ou les clients de l'hôtel.
Un grand bravo au personnel pour son efficacité souriante pendant cette période difficile pour tout le monde
Parcours du combattant pour venir d'Europe, mais cela en vaut la peine
5.0 Grand Ocean
Positifs
Négatifs
- No-contact options for food
- Service
- Property Ammenities
My wife and I stayed here for 2 solid weeks during the Phuket Sandbox quarantine in Sept/ Oct 2021. This is an absolutely excellent property in every way. The staff and service are downright amazing! Pullman Phuket Naithon Beach far exceeded our expectations in every way! Check-in was easy, fast and thorough with Pook; and the rest of the front desk staff are very helpful in assisting you with whatever you may need…. They helped us book a flight, a high-speed boat adventure to Phang Nga Bay, even a rental car! Naihron Spa is absolutely amazing, and as a massage therapist of over 18 years now, I can honestly say that the massages are some of the best I have ever received. Albert and his crew of master chefs delivered time after time. The daily breakfast buffet at Elements included fresh, coconut curries, sautéed rices and noodles, fresh eggs- any way you like, an assortment of crispy, baked-to perfection pastries, frozen and not frozen yogurts, fresh fruits and vegetables, a dripping honeycomb, freshly squeezed juices, and espresso by the cup with steamed milk to your table. You really want to include this as a near-perfect start to your day; my favorite was the pork pumpkin curry. The hotel offers deliverable, no-contact affordable room service with comfort food and Thai favorites straight to your door; my favorite is the burger from the various assortments on the menu…you click one button on the app, and its at your door minutes later. The architecture of this Pullman is stunning with dark and light granites, and the MANY infinity pools take you right off into the ecstatic Andaman Sea sunset, or out to the surfers at Naithon beach below. The hotel grounds are exceedingly beautiful and manicured to perfection, and you can tour the herb garden from which selections are made from for the hotel’s various menus. The gym has a great selection of cardio machines, complimentary bottled water, fresh towels, bar bells, and plenty of room for pilates type exercises; just try not to let the view distract your stride. We are so very thankful to this amazing staff for helping make Thailand our new home!
3.2 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Room is spacious and clean.
- Fitness room is awesome and one of the reasons I chose Pullman Naithon
- Lobby Lounge has a great view and relaxing ambience
- During a breakfast one morning, I noticed that the F & B Manager (Albert) was speaking to the guests (a western couple) seated near to my table. I was shocked to see Albert not wearing his mask whilst talking with the guests. Subsequently, I further observed that Albert was also serving another table with his mask at this chin instead of covering his nose and mouth. The 3rd occasion, I noticed that Albert was speaking with his staff with his mask at his chin again. All 3 occasions happened on the same day. This is very disturbing since the infected cases in Phuket and amongst the Sandboxers have had been increasing since July 1. It is worthy to note also that I had to wait nearly 48 hours for my second PCR test (Pullman has my PCR test records) and I was free to roam, wine and dine while waiting for the results. I am sure many other Sandboxers had experienced the delay in obtaining their test results. What Albert did at the breakfast table was that he potentially allow himself to catch the virus from the Sandboxers like myself (while waiting for my test results) and passing on to other hotel guests and the other hotel staff.
Hope everyone at Pullman will not take things for granted. Fully vaccinated people can still be infected and infect others.
4.8 Ocean Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Emplacement, Service, Confort, Installations, Petit-déjeuner buffet, Proximité des terrains de golf
Le prix du bac à sable pour ma chambre avec vue sur la mer était un rapport qualité-prix incroyable. Hôtel 5 étoiles plus aux tarifs 4 étoiles
Hôtels Test & Go proximité