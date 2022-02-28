Food

Room

Hospital Service

Communication

Response and service from the hotel staff

The hotel experience started when I arrived at BKK airport and none of the hotel representatives could find my name on any of their lists despite me presenting them with the printed voucher. The mistake was resolved a few phone calls later and I was asked to wait for approximately 20 min before being asked to enter a packed mini van with another five hotel guests. The check-in process was fast and efficient from both the hotel side and the hospital side. The PCR test was very painful. I asked the nurse to not be so rough, but she paid no attention to my request and responded very rudely. The room (standard room) is nice and had all I needed except for towels. These were delivered a few minutes later. The room facilities are good. The bed is large and comfortable with pillows that are soft but slightly large for my tastes. There is plenty of storage and desk space in the room and the bathroom is convenient and user-friendly. The shower pressure is very good and there is unlimited hot water. The room also has a fridge, kettle, office chair, armchair, side tables and large wardrobe. The room was better than expected at this price range. However, the main issue I had with this room was the number of mosquitoes that unfortunately caused several sleepless nights. I had mosquito spray and used this generously but still had these issues. The meal services were more than adequate. The simple Thai meals were fairly tasty and better than I expected. A bit bland but good portion size. The room also comes with 12 small bottles of water and tea and coffee making facilities. There is a room service menu that is extensive but over-priced. The room and meals were much better than I had expected for a quarantine experience of this price range. However, what really lets this hotel down and makes me not wish to stay here again is the service and lack of communication. The porters who delivered my cases and food to the room were friendly and proactive and willing to help. The same can not be said for the reception staff and the lady I suspect is some kind of manager. When I checked in I was give no information or instructions whatsoever about the facilities on offer or the quarantine experience. I was not given the results of my first PCR results. I was not told about there being an outdoor recreational area I could use, I was not told anything. I called the reception three times to ask about my PCR result and all three times they put the phone down on me. If this was due to a language problem they should have simply addressed me in Thai, not put the phone down on a customer which comes across as very rude indeed. I later walked down to reception and asked about why they had done this to a customer but was met with disinterest and excuses. I sent an email of complaint to the hotel but have at the time of writing still not received any response, which is very disappointing. The service from the hospital was appallingly bad. I would like to note that the nurses provided by the hospital are not employed by the hotel and thus do not hold the hotel responsible for the bad behvaiour of the nurses. They addressed all customers in a rude manner with no regard to privacy or human decency. Both PCR tests were very painful and my requests for a more gentile approach were ignored. The second test was supposed to be on the 6th day of my stay and was then changed to the 5th day of the stay. I was at least informed about this. I asked how I would receive my results and was asked to join a Whatsapp group. I did so, messaged them with my details asking for the results and received absolutely no response or results. I was also called several times after my second test asking me to come down to come down and do my test, which makes me very worried that they confused my test with that of another customer.

Despite the perfectly pleasant rooms and decent meal services I will never stay in this hotel again due to its appallingly bad communication and rude customer service. This hotel obviously sees guests as an inconvenience and have no interest in people whatsoever.