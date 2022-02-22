Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 247 Slaapkamers
Kamers
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe 43m²
฿26,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿3,900 - 1 Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- Bad
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Vegetarische maaltijden
- Yogamat
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grote Deluxe 43m²
฿28,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿4,400 - 1 Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- Bad
- Internationale kanalen
- Vegetarische maaltijden
- Yogamat
Het Royal Benja Hotel ligt aan Sukhumvit Road, op 7 minuten lopen van het Nana BTS Skytrain Station. Het biedt huiselijke accommodatie, een fitnesscentrum, een groot buitenzwembad en 24-uursroomservice. In alle kamers is gratis WiFi beschikbaar.
De ruime kamers zijn voorzien van airconditioning, een flatscreen-tv met satellietzenders, een minibar en een waterkoker. Elke kamer heeft voldoende zitruimte en een eigen badkamer met aparte douche en ligbad. Er wordt gratis mineraalwater verstrekt.
Ter recreatie biedt het Royal Benja Hotel een sauna en biljarttafels. Er is ook een goed uitgerust fitnesscentrum waar gasten kunnen trainen.
Benjamas Restaurant serveert een brede selectie lokale en internationale gerechten.
Het ligt op 10 minuten lopen van het Bumrungrad-ziekenhuis en op 15 minuten rijden van het Samitivej-ziekenhuis. Royal Benja ligt op 30 minuten rijden van de internationale luchthaven Suvarnabhumi. Het hotel ligt ook op ongeveer 2 km van Central World Plaza, winkelcentrum Emporium en diverse winkels in Siam.
Voorzieningen / functies
- The package includes
- ⭐️ Luxe kamer of suite met alle voorzieningen, airconditioning, individuele hi-speed wifi-router, digitale tv met lokale en internationale zenders, koelkast, waterkoker, haardroger en panoramisch uitzicht op de stad Bangkok vanuit een groot raam
- 🛁 Spacious private bathroom with bathtub, shower room, and bathroom accessories
- 🍲 1 meal/day Test & Go , 3 meals/day AQ
- 🍽 24-uurs roomservice voor eten en drinken met 20% korting
- 🧺 Wasservice met 30% korting
- 🧘🏻♀️ Yoga mat upon request
- 🏋🏻♂️ Gym equipment
- 🚐 Ophaalservice vanaf de luchthaven van Don Mueang of Suvarnabhumi Airport naar het hotel
- 🩺 Daily health check and support by medical team of Piyavate Hospital included in package:
- 🔬 1COVID-19 RT-PCR tests (Test & Go)
- 🚑 Gratis 24-uurs ziekenhuistransfer in geval van nood (10 min. afstand)
Score
3.9/5
Zeer goed
Gebaseerd op 19 beoordelingen
4.8 Deluxe
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Food provided with care that you can choose in advance from menu sent daily
- Hotel allow food delivery with full support and service mind
- Room is big enough
- Hotel location is in the city and close to BTS
- Wifi should be set its password individually, not to be opened as I felt it was not secure to connect with mobile
Wifi speed is satisfied but it should be set up with password. Hotel in overall is very satisfied and happy to stay here. I am enjoy eating both hotel meal and delivery meal.
2.8 Deluxe
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Hotel is in good location good view
- they have tie up with Piyavate hospital. Or they giving positive to most of all for make money. They check my RTPCR or give me positive but same day when i check with another RTPCR from different place they give me negative. Still they put me in another hotel lotus Sukhumvit or in the name of treatment giving Faviar 200mg or peracetamol 500 mg or for that charging 17000 baht only in the name of medicine. Or giving bill in 80000 or 90000 even they charging for manything which they not provide us. to all in the name of covid they doing scam or making fool to people i have all evidence. Hotel should Be change hospital. Or hospital think that not make fool to people.
They should be stop to do this because just now i talk to Thailand heath ministry they saying if you have no symptoms or even i was have negative report from another lab then hotel can be allow me home isolation or hotel isolation. But still they send me in Lotus Sukhumvit for make the bill. They just want to make whole in your pocket so be careful
4.0 Grand Deluxe
Pluspunten
- Clean spacious rooms .. Definitely value for money
I have stayed there for 7 days along with my family.. Best hotel to be in quarantine.. Spacious and clean room with good food.. Supportive staffs to take care our requests.. Overall very good experience
4.8 Deluxe
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Spacious room (40+sqm)
- Can order in food through Grab or other services
- Staff is fast at responding and sending up delivered goods
- Food wasn't so bad
- Pool area has a mini gym and you're allowed 1 hour a day there (or more) if you test negative on first day
- Good wifi speed
- Nothing really negative about the place.
Good place to do AQ for the price and the size of the room you get, which was a priority for me since you'll be spending a lot of time there. Good service and the food wasn't bad. I would recommend this place to anyone who has to do AQ.
3.6 Deluxe (Foreigner)
Landed at 6am, was in hotel room by 8am following secure transit and PCR test on way to hotel for one night test and go booking.Result obtained by 4pm so was free to go!!! Enjoyed night out before checking out the following morning to catch flight elsewhere in Thailand
4.6 Deluxe (Foreigner)
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Great dishes
- All services were on time.
- Nice relaxing area
- Rice in almost all dishes
- the gym is uncompleted
Something strange happened on my first Covid result and I had to pay for an Antibody test to don't be move to an Hospital Hotel.
2.7 Deluxe Thai Nationality
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Food better than other hotel
Make payment on booking on 4 Jan, upon check in on 10 Jan, informed over counter said no payment receive, so make another payment online and tell them to check again on the 1st payment and provided them proof of transfer, ended up 4 days during stay hotel informed they received 2 payments, ask for refund back to my bank, told take 1 month, so tell them bank into my friend account, said take 1 week. Overall payment handling totally failure and unprofessional.
2.5 Grand Deluxe Thai Nationality
PluspuntenMinpunten
- Poor payment tracking & management
Payment tracking in this hotel was really a big problem. Booked a AQ room on 04 Jan for my lady friend returning to Thailand on 10 Jan, make payment on the same day, received confirmation letter on 5 Jan, check in on 10 Jan and was told they didn't receive the payment, questioning them why during this period they have not contact me on this issue, ask them to check again and they claimed didn't receive even though send them prove of bank transfer, no choice, make any bank transfer on 10 Jan so my lady friend can check in, during the first 3 days, keep asking them to check the first and second payment status, again claimed not receive, late on the 4th day of the her stay after timeless pursuing this matter, hotel called and informed they received 2 payments on this booking, which in the beginning claimed they didn't receive, tell them refund back to my bank account, they claimed need one month, what a joke, tell them to refund to my lady friend instead since she still staying in, until to her check out on 17 Jan, no fund been return and later told my lady friend over phone call they will transfer into her bank and will receive on 20 Jan. Although the stay was desirable, but the payment handling was really beyond expectation given so many good reviews.
4.3 Deluxe (Foreigner)
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Fast and efficient pick up and PCR test
The one night test and go was mandatory. But it was a pleasant experience. The staff are very friendly and efficient.
4.7 Deluxe (Foreigner)
PluspuntenMinpunten
- A bit old and no outside area on the floor we stayed in.
Maybe not brand new but experience and the extra service does it. Would go back again but only for holiday not quarantine.
3.7 Grand Deluxe Thai Nationality
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- พนักงานส่วนใหญ่บริการดี ห้องค่อนข้างสบาย
- วันแรกที่เข้าพัก ไม่ได้รับแจ้งว่าจะมีตรวจโควิดในวันถัดมา ไม่ได้เตรียมลงไปตรวจเลยเสรยเวลานิดหน่อยก่อนลงไป
- พนักงานยกกระเป๋าผู้ชาย เป็นคนอยุธยา ผิวคล้ำผมค่อนข้างยาว พูดจาค่อนข้างห้วนๆ ไม่ค่อยสุภาพ วันสุดท้ายเขามาเคาะประตูห้องผม เคาะถี่แล้วไม่พูดแสดงตัวว่าเป็นใคร เปิดประตูมายังจ้องหน้าผม จนผมต้องถามไปว่ามาช่วยยกกระเป๋าใช่ไหม มีวันนึงผมมีปัญหาเรื่องห้องข้างๆเสียงดัง เขาโทรศัพท์ไปถามผิดห้องแล้วมาโทษว่าเป็นเพราะผม complain ทำให้เขาต้องโทรผิดห้อง ซึ่งผมระบุเลขห้องชัดเจนแต่เขาโทรผิดเอง
โดยรวมแล้วดี อาหารค่อนข้างอร่อย พนักงานหลายคน รวมทั้งทีมตรวจโควิดพูดจาสุภาพ ห้องกว้างสบาย ไม่อึดอัด
3.6 Deluxe (Foreigner)
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- The Hotel Personnel did a good job.
- They replied very fast.
- Overall a good experience.
- Even 7 days of quarantine feels like forever.
When you sit in an airplane for many hours, went through several checkpoints in Suvarnabhumi airport. Got your documents approved, it’s a hard last trip to the hotel by hotel bus. At the hotel it’s also no time for relax or fresh air it’s bam bam thank you Sam and the next thing you know is the room that you will be staying in for the next week or more depending on vaccinations and the diplomatic relationships that your government made with Thailand. At the hotel stay I choose Thai food because I love it, best cuisine in the World as I recommend. Food was regular and fresh every day standard and that’s fine with me. I read a lot of reviews before I picked my hotel and that is how I got good food every day. The time in the pool area which the area asq person's could go to have fresh air and exercise if needed. I only met other people there a few times in the end of my stay and socializing is a great deprivation but a necessity in current conditions. I sincerely believe that it was a good stay but it was better on the outside when finished.
4.3 Deluxe Thai Nationality
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Nice staff. Big room and comfortable beds
- Meals served way too early especially breakfast as it’s not as if we had anywhere to go. Food was often cold. Need microwave in rooms. Ceiling leaked. No WiFi or tv service when there were thunderstorms
If was fine although my main concern was meals served at weird times. It all good otherwise. It was nice.
4.4 Deluxe
Ik zou dit hotel aanraden. De kamer was mooi en ruim en het hotelpersoneel was zeer attent en professioneel.
4.1 Deluxe
PluspuntenMinpunten
- Ze konden de kamer niet voor je schoonmaken.
Helemaal goed. Maar het was beter geweest als ze na de tweede covid-test de kamer hadden kunnen opruimen.
4.7 Deluxe
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Uitstekend hotelpersoneel/service
- Eten op tijd bezorgd
- Bed zeer comfortabel
- Internet stabiel en snel
- Tv-beeld was niet van geweldige kwaliteit
- Eten was niet al te gevarieerd maar was leuk?
Personeel was uiterst behulpzaam en zorgde voor alles waar ik om vroeg en super snel en efficiënt. Kamer was zeer ruim en comfortabel. Bied hiervoor gebruik van yogamat en voldoende ruimte in de kamer aan. Eten altijd op tijd en was van goede kwaliteit maar vaak vergelijkbare gerechten. Covid Testing was efficiënt snel en goed georganiseerd. Zou hier weer verblijven omdat de service geweldig was! !
4.8 Grand Deluxe
Pluspunten
- Het eten is heerlijk en je kunt vrij kiezen
- Kan afhaalmaaltijden bestellen
- 24 uur service
- goed milieu
- Hotelmaatregelen zijn erg goed?
- Goede service instelling
De pap en pasta van het hotel zijn erg lekker, en het personeel is erg beleefd. Er zijn gratis snacks als je net incheckt. Je hoeft je tijdens het hele proces geen zorgen te maken over de communicatie. Het hotel spreekt Engels. Als je dat niet doet' t hebben goed Engels, kunt u ook vertaalsoftware gebruiken om te communiceren met het hotel.. Al met al is dit hotel erg goed, alle maatregelen zijn erg goed, de isolatie is ook erg soepel.
1.5 Grand Deluxe
PluspuntenMinpunten
- De kamer was vreselijk en vies toen we aankwamen. Ze weigerden de kamer schoon te maken voor de quarantaine van 15 dagen. Ze zeiden dat het het officiële beleid was en een strikte overheidsregel voor verblijven van 15 dagen! De mannelijke medewerker die ons incheckte was buitengewoon onbeleefd! Hij liet ons eerst een extreem vuile rookvrije kamer zien die absoluut naar sigarettenrook stonk. We weigerden toen hij geïrriteerd raakte na een paar telefoontjes naar de receptie. Hij liet ons een kamer zien die niet naar rook rook. Het was ook vies. Toen we om schoonmaak vroegen, zei hij dat het niet mogelijk was en het officiële overheidsbeleid was. Hij vertelde ons dat we verantwoordelijk waren voor het schoonmaken van de kamer Toen ik de kamer boekte, werd geadverteerd dat ze zouden schoonmaken.
- HET VOEDSEL WAS VAN SLECHTE KWALITEIT EN KOUD 70% VAN ONS VERBLIJF.
PAS OP ; ALS JE 15 DAGEN MOET BLIJVEN, BLIJF JE MEESTAL IN HET FILTHIEST, MEEST ONGEZONDE ASQ-HOTEL IN
HET KONINKRIJK THAILAND.
5.0 Deluxe
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Alles is goed en voelt prettig aan
Ik verbleef in het Royal Benja hotel voor mijn 14 dagen quarantaine in Thailand. Groot aanbevolen om dit hotel te kiezen. Voor mij is alles perfect.
Voedsel Menu Afbeeldingen
