PHUKET TEST & GO

빌라 릴라와디 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
업데이트 날짜 February 9, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

포 베이에 위치한 Villa Leelawadee는 에어컨이 완비된 객실과 정원을 갖추고 있습니다. 무료 Wi-Fi가 제공됩니다.

타일 바닥으로 마감된 객실은 식기세척기 등이 완비된 주방, 식사 공간, 평면 위성 TV, 욕조가 구비된 전용 욕실을 갖추고 있습니다. 오븐, 커피 머신, 주전자도 제공됩니다.

빌라는 일년 내내 운영되는 야외 수영장을 제공합니다.

공용 라운지 공간에서 휴식을 취하셔도 좋습니다.

방롱 부두는 Villa Leelawadee에서 5km 떨어져 있습니다. 가장 가까운 공항은 24km 떨어진 푸켓 국제공항입니다.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
빌라 릴라와디 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 빌라 릴라와디
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

Villa Leelawadee, 88/17 Moo 6, T. Paklok, A. Thalang, Ao Por, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

파트너 호텔

Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
평가
1 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
SAii 라구나 푸켓
8.8
평가
2617 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
노보텔 푸켓 카말라 비치 호텔
8.4
평가
886 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
호텔 클로버 파통 푸켓
8.8
평가
2576 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Ashlee Hub 호텔 빠통
7.8
평가
1287 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
풀만 푸켓 판와 비치 리조트
8.5
평가
1522 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

코모 포인트 야무 푸켓
9
평가
779 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
푸켓 호텔 투어
7.9
평가
4 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Panphuree Residence (SHA Certified)
8.5
평가
393 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
보트 라군 리조트
7.6
평가
754 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
푸켓 에어포트 플레이스
7.8
평가
362 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
푸켓 에어포트 호텔
8.4
평가
556 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU