빌라 릴라와디 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

포 베이에 위치한 Villa Leelawadee는 에어컨이 완비된 객실과 정원을 갖추고 있습니다. 무료 Wi-Fi가 제공됩니다. 타일 바닥으로 마감된 객실은 식기세척기 등이 완비된 주방, 식사 공간, 평면 위성 TV, 욕조가 구비된 전용 욕실을 갖추고 있습니다. 오븐, 커피 머신, 주전자도 제공됩니다. 빌라는 일년 내내 운영되는 야외 수영장을 제공합니다. 공용 라운지 공간에서 휴식을 취하셔도 좋습니다. 방롱 부두는 Villa Leelawadee에서 5km 떨어져 있습니다. 가장 가까운 공항은 24km 떨어진 푸켓 국제공항입니다.

