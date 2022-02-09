PHUKET TEST & GO

푸켓 호텔 투어 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.9

4 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 9, 2022
Tour De Phuket Hotel - Image 0
Tour De Phuket Hotel - Image 1
Tour De Phuket Hotel - Image 2
Tour De Phuket Hotel - Image 3
Tour De Phuket Hotel - Image 4
Tour De Phuket Hotel - Image 5
+4 사진
빠른 응답
100% 예금

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉푸켓 호텔 투어 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 푸켓 호텔 투어 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

Tour De Phuket Hotel is a new 4-star hotel located in the heart of Phuket with new modern style plus bike concept, easily accessed from the airport. Only a few minutes away from Monument. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Tour De Phuket Hotel is a 15 minutes to Layan and Bangtao Beach and 10 minutes to Blue Tree Water Park. Old Phuket Town is a short twenty(20) minutes' drive from the hotel. It takes approximately 20 minutes' by Car/taxi from Phuket International/Domestic Airport to the Hotel.

어메니티 / 특징

  • 49’ Smart TV
  • Bathrobe and Slippers
  • Free Wi-Fi High Speed Internet
  • Hair Dryer
  • Refrigerator
  • Non-smoking room
  • Private Balcony with view
  • Rain Shower
  • Safety Deposit Box
  • Tea & Coffee Making Facilities
  • Telephone
  • Toiletries
모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
푸켓 호텔 투어 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 푸켓 호텔 투어
모든 리뷰보기

음식 메뉴 이미지

주소 /지도

8/9 Srisoontorn, Paklok, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

파트너 호텔

Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
평가
1 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
SAii 라구나 푸켓
8.8
평가
2617 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
노보텔 푸켓 카말라 비치 호텔
8.4
평가
886 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
호텔 클로버 파통 푸켓
8.8
평가
2576 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Ashlee Hub 호텔 빠통
7.8
평가
1287 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
풀만 푸켓 판와 비치 리조트
8.5
평가
1522 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

보트 라군 리조트
7.6
평가
754 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
라얀타라 리조트
8.9
평가
10 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
다이아몬드 리조트 푸켓
8.6
평가
226 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
호텔 코코 푸켓 비치
7.9
평가
46 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
코모 포인트 야무 푸켓
9
평가
779 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
반 촘 뷰 카말라
8.6
평가
13 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
앙사나 라구나 푸켓 호텔
8.5
평가
1658 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
카시아 푸켓
8.7
평가
1182 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU