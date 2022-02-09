Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Tour De Phuket Hotel is a new 4-star hotel located in the heart of Phuket with new modern style plus bike concept, easily accessed from the airport. Only a few minutes away from Monument. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Tour De Phuket Hotel is a 15 minutes to Layan and Bangtao Beach and 10 minutes to Blue Tree Water Park. Old Phuket Town is a short twenty(20) minutes' drive from the hotel. It takes approximately 20 minutes' by Car/taxi from Phuket International/Domestic Airport to the Hotel.

어메니티 / 특징 49’ Smart TV

Bathrobe and Slippers

Free Wi-Fi High Speed Internet

Hair Dryer

Refrigerator

Non-smoking room

Private Balcony with view

Rain Shower

Safety Deposit Box

Tea & Coffee Making Facilities

Telephone

Toiletries

