PHUKET TEST & GO

ヴィラリーラワディー - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
更新日 February 9, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

ヴィラリーラワディーはポーベイに位置し、エアコンと庭園へのアクセス付きの宿泊施設を提供しています。無料Wi-Fiを提供しています。

ユニットにはタイル張りの床があり、食器洗い機付きの設備の整ったキッチン、ダイニングエリア、衛星放送チャンネル付き薄型テレビ、バスタブ付きの専用バスルームが備わっています。オーブン、コーヒーメーカー、ケトルも利用できます。

ヴィラには一年中屋外プールがあります。

共用ラウンジエリアでリラックスすることもできます。

バンロン埠頭はヴィラリーラワディーから3.7マイルです。最寄りの空港はプーケット国際空港で、宿泊施設から14マイルです。

スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
ヴィラリーラワディーゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す ヴィラリーラワディー
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

Villa Leelawadee, 88/17 Moo 6, T. Paklok, A. Thalang, Ao Por, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

