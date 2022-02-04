따라서 푸켓 호텔 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
이 호텔은 79 예약 요청을 받았습니다. 서둘러!
예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 따라서 푸켓 호텔 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 따라서 푸켓 호텔 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.
Hotel Refund Policy
We will refund the full amount of
- a high-risk contact case.
- Thailand Pass issues (e.g., not approved or delayed approval.)
- 72 hrs. pre-COVID test result is positive.
- Flight cancelled/postponed. Official documents or evidence will need to be submitted for booking amendments.
- change date free of charge.
Noted : for guest pay by credit card will be subject to a 5% of credit card fee and refund process fee.
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Standard Double Bed With Breakfast 25m²
฿13,600 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿11,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 발코니
- 커피 머신
- 할랄 음식 옵션
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 마이크로파
- 넷플릭스
- 채식 식사
- 작업 공간
Superior Twin Bed With Breakfast 30m²
฿14,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,400 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 발코니
- 커피 머신
- 할랄 음식 옵션
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 마이크로파
- 넷플릭스
- 채식 식사
- 작업 공간
Superior Double Bed With Breakfast 30m²
฿14,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,400 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 발코니
- 커피 머신
- 할랄 음식 옵션
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 마이크로파
- 넷플릭스
- 작업 공간
나이양에 위치한 이데오 푸켓 호텔 숙박시설은 푸켓 여행을 시작하기에 적합합니다. 시내 중심가에서 단 32km 떨어져 있어 시내의 명소와 활동을 즐기기에 좋은 위치에 있습니다. 유니크 아트 컬렉션, 나이양 비치, 왓 몽콜 와라람에 근접하고 친환경 호텔에서 특별한 편안함을 맛보실 수 있습니다. 푸켓 호텔의 모든 노력이 손님의 기분을 편한하게 만들기 위해 호텔은 최고의 서비스와 시설을 제공합니다. Wi-Fi (무료/전 객실), 일일 청소 서비스, 24시간 경비 서비스, 24시간 프런트 데스크, 익스프레스 체크인/체크아웃 같은 최상급의 시설을 호텔에서 즐기실 수 있습니다. 모든 게스트 숙박 시설은 비할 데 없는 편안함을 보장하기 위해 사려 깊은 편의 시설을 갖추고 있습니다. 하루 종일 정원에서 편안한 분위기를 즐기실 수 있습니다. 이데오 푸켓 호텔은 푸켓에서 양질의 호텔 숙박을 위한 원스톱 목적지입니다.
어메니티 / 특징
- *Early check-in at 10 am (subject to availability)
- *Breakfast included
- * 객실 내 무료 미니바, 생수, 커피 및 차(매일)
- *internet TV , Netflix available
- *무료 자전거(가능한 경우에 한함)
- *객실 내 소독된 마스크 및 알코올 스프레이 무료 제공
- *Clean room daily
- *Pick-up Service From The Airport included
따라서 푸켓 호텔
의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 따라서 푸켓 호텔모든 리뷰보기
4.2 Standard Double Bed With Breakfast
긍정적 네거티브
- Not a lot of things to visited close around
a place to go, if you want be peacefull, quiet and far from the busy tourists places. Close to the beach.
5.0 Standard Double Bed With Breakfast
긍정적
네거티브
- Lovely and helpful staff
- Free bicycles to borrow
- Quiet place
- Close to the Sea
- Close to supermarkets
Ideo Phuket is a very nice, clean hotel. It is quiet, close to the Sea, food shops and supermarkets. The manager and the whole staff are very helpful and friendly. I can highly recommend staying here during Phuket Sandbox.
4.6 Standard Double Bed (Room Only)
긍정적
네거티브
- Service
- Responding time
- Cleaning
- Position
- Staff)
I felt really home .
Since I booked they help me with everything by Wa and even for pcr and other technical thing !
Position is great and the beach is super !!!
4.9 Standard Double Bed (Room Only)
긍정적
네거티브
- Workers were very professional
- 従業員がとても良い
- Rooms clean and modern
- 部屋は清潔でモダン
- Super close to the beach
- 海にとても近い
- Cheap and delicious food nearby
- 近場の食事は安くて美味しい
- Smart TV in the room
- インターネットテレビがある
- Quiet area
- 静かなエリア
- Staff speaks English
- 英語が話せるスタッフ
- For one day, the internet was spotty
- 一日だけ、インターネットが繋がりにくかった
First off, the staff is great. They respond super quick and are genuinely friendly. The beds are comfortable, the rooms are bright and well decorated, the area is quiet and the rooms had smart TVs. There are two beaches nearby, Nai Yang beach is a five minute walk from the hotel and Nai Thon beach is 10 min drive. Food is easily accessible from the hotel. Food carts, European food, bakery, and outdoor market all within a 10 minute walk. When we wanted to do some exploring, the hotel arranged for to scooters to be brought to us. My wife and I will definitely be going back.
ここのスタッフはとても素晴らしい人たちです。彼らは非常に迅速に対応してくれて、とてもフレンドリーです。 ベッドは快適で、部屋も明るく清潔で、周りも静かです。インターネットが使えるテレビもあります。近くには2つのビーチがあり、ナイヤンビーチはホテルから徒歩5分、ナイトンビーチはバイクで10分です。食事処はホテルから簡単にアクセスできます。 フードカート、ヨーロッパ料理、ベーカリー、市場はすべて徒歩10分圏内にあります。バイクを借りる際、ホテルが全て手配してくれました。是非また利用したい素敵なホテルです。
4.7 Standard Double Bed (Room Only)
긍정적
네거티브
- Wonderful, friendly staff that is super helpful and kind. Clean and Covid-19 safe. Close walking distance to beach and good food venders/restaurants.
- Wifi ok for TV but lagged for video conferencing. The staff upgraded their modem while we were there and we did notice slight improvements. My AIS data plan helped as a back up.
When we return to Phuket, Ideo will be the first place we book. Great prices for budget travelers with new modern room designs. Wonderful, friendly staff that is super helpful and kind. Clean and Covid-19 safe. Close walking distance to beach and good food venders/restaurants. Helped acquire rental motorcycle and answered all questions about transportation to Koh Samui. Hotel restaurant was temporarily closed due to Covid, however I rated 5 stars because they offered a phone call service for food delivery from local great restaurants.
Thank You Ideo Phuket!
J&J
4.8 Standard Double Bed (Room Only)
긍정적
네거티브
- Super friendly and helpful staff
- Rooms cleaned every day
- Hoo Lek is a very good dog
- Able to extend stay easily
- Great view from room
- Easy to walk to the beach and shops
- Great value for money
- Room is clean and modern
- Good appliances - AC, kettle, microwave
- Complimentary coffee and tea
- Spacious room with desk and bench
- Umbrellas, beach mats, towels available
- Staff organized COVID checks for us
- Good laundry service
- Close to the airport
- Sometimes wifi cut out, but not very often
We loved our stay at Ideo! The staff is so friendly, the room is so nice, and it's near the beach, walking trails, restaurants, and shops. The room is spacious and clean with good, working appliances and a beautiful view of the garden. If we are ever back in Phuket we will definitely stay here again!
5.0 Standard Double Bed (Room Only)
긍정적
네거티브
- 훌륭한 서비스와 직원
- 슈퍼 깨끗하고 편안한
- 멋진 위치
주변에 사람이 거의 없는 훌륭한 위치. 돌보는 직원과 깨끗한 객실에 감사드립니다! 이거 너무 좋아!!
5.0 Standard Double Bed (Room Only)
긍정적
네거티브
- 따뜻한 직원, 애지중지하는 서비스, 밝은 미소 :)
- 부정적으로 말할 것도 없고 모든 것이 완벽합니다!
"Miss Mon"과 그녀의 직원이 머무는 동안 따뜻하고 미소로 환영해 주셔서 감사합니다. 방은 훌륭했습니다. 분위기는 단순한 사람들과 함께하는 가족입니다. 우리는 호텔에서 전혀 느끼지 않고 게스트 하우스에서 더 많이 느낍니다. 세심한 서비스, 내가 사랑하는 모든 것! 다시 한 번 감사하고 계속 유지하십시오! 아무것도 변경하지 않을 것입니다 :)