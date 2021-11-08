Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Seabed Grand Hotel Phuket은 태국 안다만 해에있는 아름다운 푸켓 섬의 푸켓 타운 중심부에 위치한 새로운 5 성급 호텔입니다. 호텔 디자인은 푸켓과 주변 바다 사이의 연결을 강조합니다.
호텔의 모든 측면은 손님에게 물이 많은 환경을 상기시키기 위해 신중하게 설계되었습니다.
해저를 주요 컨셉으로하고 있으며, 손님들은 시원하고 고요한 해저를 끊임없이 상기시킵니다.
어메니티 / 특징
- 49’스마트 TV
- Bathrobe and Slippers
- Free Wi-Fi High Speed Internet
- Hair Dryer
- Refrigerator
- Non-smoking room
- Private Balcony with parking view
- Rain Shower
- Safety Deposit Box
- Tea & Coffee Making Facilities
- Telephone
- Toiletries
- USB Socket
3.5 Deluxe Pool Access without breakfast (room only)
긍정적
네거티브
- The people of the hotel were very helpful with everything. Whatever problem I had they always jumped to my aid when I asked them.
- The hotel bathroom was horrible. The door to enter was so badly placed I had to squeeze by it while tucked against the counter in order to reach the toilet.
- The shower door was also a problem. I had to warm the water before entering and the shower door opened inward so that it would splash water all over the floor if I was not very careful.
- I arrived on October 31st and the new rules for quarantine changed on November 1st. But because I arrived one day early I was under the old rules and had to abide by them when others who arrived a day later did not. I was fully vaccinated and I am at a complete loss as to why I had to stay 7 days when other who arrived a day later were free to go after 1 day.
While I understand the need for quarantine for those who had not had the shot I very much don't understand why those who did have the shots had to spend more than a day under quarantine. I took every precaution before I came to Thailand by wearing a mask whenever I was out in a public setting so I wasn't exposed to the virus. I also got both shots as soon as I could. Yet I was held hostage for 7 days while others who may not have taking as much caution as I did were let go after 1 day simple because they arrived 1 day later on the calendar.
5.0 Deluxe Pool View Room with breakfast
긍정적
네거티브
- 내 문앞에 수영장
- 핸디 체육관
- 좋은 가격에 좋은 음식
나는 이제 일주일 넘게 여기에 있었고 직원들이 매우 도움이되고 매우 정중하다는 것을 알았습니다. 방은 매일 깨끗하게 청소되며 좋은 시설, 특히 욕실의 레인 샤워기로 매우 편안합니다. 이 일을 다시 해야 한다면 나는 확실히 여기 다시 오는 것을 꺼려하지 않을 것입니다.
5.0 Deluxe Pool Access with breakfast
긍정적
네거티브
- 모든 역의 훌륭한 직원, 따뜻한 환영, 깨끗한 객실 및 시설을 갖춘 호텔, 맛있고 가격 가치가 있는 음식. 리셉션에서의 훌륭한 지원 이 선택을 하게 되어 기쁩니다.
위에서 말했듯이 나에게 불평 할 것은 전혀 없습니다. 태국 여행이 어려워진지 4주 가까이 섰습니다. 단 하루도 불평할 이유가 없었다. 모든 것이 매우 깨끗합니다. 나는 안전하고 잘 보호되어 있다고 느꼈다. Absolut은 "정상적인" 시간에 반드시 다시 방문할 것을 권장합니다. 스쿠터로 10분 이내 거리에 쇼핑몰과 푸켓 구시가지가 있습니다. 대부분의 해변은 20분 이내 거리에 있으며 조용한 호텔은 거의 마을 중심부에 위치해 있습니다. 잘 관리된 훌륭한 수영장.